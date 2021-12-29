National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 31 21 6 4 46 103 84 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 32 7 21 4 18 71 114
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 Arizona 30 6 21 3 15 63 117
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 21 12 0 42 120 101 Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90 San Jose 31 16 14 1 33 86 92 Los Angeles 31 14 12 5 33 83 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 4, OT Vegas 6, Los Angeles 3 San Jose 8, Arizona 7, SO Columbus at Chicago, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Boston at Ottawa, ppd Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd Edmonton at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Colorado, ppd Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 23 9 .719 — Philadelphia 18 16 .529 6 Boston 16 18 .471 8 New York 16 18 .471 8 Toronto 14 17 .452 8½
W L Pct GB Miami 22 13 .629 — Charlotte 18 17 .514 4 Washington 17 17 .500 4½ Atlanta 15 18 .455 6 Orlando 7 28 .200 15
W L Pct GB Chicago 21 10 .677 — Milwaukee 23 13 .639 ½ Cleveland 20 14 .588 2½ Indiana 14 20 .412 8½ Detroit 5 27 .156 16½
W L Pct GB Memphis 21 14 .600 — Dallas 16 17 .485 4 San Antonio 14 19 .424 6 New Orleans 13 22 .371 8 Houston 10 25 .286 11
W L Pct GB Utah 24 9 .727 — Denver 17 16 .515 7 Minnesota 16 18 .471 8½ Portland 13 20 .394 11 Oklahoma City 12 21 .364 12
W L Pct GB Golden State 27 7 .794 — Phoenix 26 7 .788 ½ L.A. Clippers 17 17 .500 10 L.A. Lakers 17 18 .486 10½ Sacramento 14 21 .400 13½
Milwaukee 127, Orlando 110 Miami 119, Washington 112 Philadelphia 114, Toronto 109 New Orleans 108, Cleveland 104 New York 96, Minnesota 88 L.A. Lakers 132, Houston 123 Denver 89, Golden State 86 Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 111
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m. Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Utah at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Maryland 76, Lehigh 55 Notre Dame 68, Pittsburgh 67 SOUTH Jacksonville St. 123, Carver 59 MIDWEST Drake 82, Mount Marty 53 Hope 89, North Central College 84, OT Marietta 78, Chicago 65 St. Mary’s (Minn.) 83, Wis.-Superior 78 SOUTHWEST Baylor 104, Northwestern St. 68 Cincinnati 2, Houston 0 Texas 78, Incarnate Word 33 Texas Tech 75, Alabama St. 53 FAR WEST Boise St. 65, Fresno St. 55 Cal Baptist 96, La Verne 41 Gonzaga 93, North Alabama 63 Linfield 77, Warner Pacific Knights 74 Northwestern (Minn.) 85, Cal Lutheran 77 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 87, Yale 60 San Francisco 111, Academy of Art 78
Women’s college basketball
EAST Albany (NY) 88, Union (NY) 37 George Washington 64, West Chester 31 Harvard 73, Saint Joseph’s 70 Yale 68, Army 50 SOUTH Vanderbilt 94, Alabama St. 42 SOUTHWEST SMU 86, Ark.-Pine Bluff 74 FAR WEST Colorado St. 81, Boise St. 77 N. Colorado 82, Coyotes 54 Nevada 67, Air Force 52 New Mexico St. 110, Warriors 40 UNLV 73, Fresno St. 63 Wyoming 62, San Diego St. 54
College hockey scores
EAST Providence 6, Bowling Green 2 MIDWEST Wisconsin 3, Yale 2, OT
Transactions
BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Justin Tillman to a 10-day contract. DETROIT PISTONS — Signed Gs Justin Robinson and Trayvon Palmer to 10-day contracts. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Feron Hunt to a 10-day contract. WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Craig Sword to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DB Breon Borders on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Javon Hagan on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Tavien Feaster from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed QB Felipe Franks and S Richie Grant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Tyus Bowser and DB Ar’Darius Washington on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Chris Westry from the reserve/COVID-19 lsit. Released QB Kenji Bahar and DB Blake Countess from the practice squad. Signed C James Murray to the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DE Mike Love from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Matt Barkley. Activated S Sam Franklin and DE Azur Kamara from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Sam Tecklenburg on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released RB Artavis Pierce from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad. Placed WR Auden Tate on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Lawrence Cager and TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad. Released CB Bryan Mills and WR JoJo Natson from the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed P Hunter Niswander on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Justin Hamilton. Signed G Tristen Hoge and DT Deyon Sizer to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Promoted LB Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Josh Woods on injured reserve. Placed TE Brock Wright on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Jashon Cornell from the non-football injury list. Signed TE Jared Pinkney. Signed WR Juwan Green and TE Ross Travis to the practice squad. Released CB Chris Williamson from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed LB Oren Burks and TE Marcedes Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed QB Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed C Joey Hunt. Promoted OT Greg Senat from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed S D.J. Swearinger to the practice squad. JACSKONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed P Logan Cooke on injured reserve. Signed DB Brandon Rusnak and TE Kyle Warring to the active roster. Placed TE Jacob Hollister, DT Jay Tufele and LB Damien Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Joseph Charlton and DE/LB Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived K Elliott Fry. Activated WR Daurice Fountain from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OT Paul Adams, WR Dalton Schoen and P Johnny Townsend from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Will Compton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated QB Chase Daniel, DT Justin Jones, G Senio Kelemete, WR Andre Roberts and LB Chris Rumph from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Davontae Harris, K Dustin Hopkins, LB Matt Overton and OT Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LS Beau Brinkley to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Javian Hawkins, WR Warren Jackson and LB Justin Lawler from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Ryan Santoso, DB Greg Stroman and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. Placed RB Darrell Henderson and LB Earnest Jones on injured reserve. Activated OT Joseph Noteboom from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Adam Butler, DT John Jenkins, S Brandon Jones and WR Preston Williams on the reserve/COVID_19 list. Placed G Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Tommylee Lewis and RB Jordan Scarlett on injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Kyler Sloter to the active roster. Signed T Rick Leonard to the practice squad. Released TE Brandon Dillon and WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Brian Hoyer, LB Josh Uche and OLB Brandon King on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Yasir Durant, LB Cameron McGrone and DE Ronnie Perkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated S Malcolm Jenkins and TE Juwan Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 lsit. Released DT Braxton Hoyett, LB Justin March, OT Kyle Murphy and RB Malcolm Perry from the practice squad. Placed WR Deonte Harris and K Wil Lutz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Released DBs Sam Beal and Darqueze Dennard from the practice squad. Signed TE Jake Hausmann to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB Jarrad Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed G Isaiah Williams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Kerryon Johnson and OL Luke Juriga to the practice squad. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad. Placed WR John Hightower on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad. Activated G Malcolm Pridgeon from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated OT Brandon Shell and TE Will Dissly from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Jamel Dean and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released DB Chris Cooper from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Jayon Brown and DL Denico Autry on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Cody Hollister on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Bryce Kindopp from San Diego (AHL) to the taxi squad. ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL). Recalled Fs Michael Carcone and Blkae Speers and D Vladislav Koyachonok from the taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled Fs Peyton Krebs, J.J. Peterka and Arttu Ruotsalainen from Rochester (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled C Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario (AHL). Recalled C Alex Turcotte to the taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Louie Belpedio from Laval (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned C Cody Glass to Milwaukee (AHL). Recalled G Tommy Vomacka from Florida (ECHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Morgan Barron, LW Tim Gettinger, G Adam Huska, Ds Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson and RW Jonny Brodzinski from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled G Matt Murray from Belleville (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Cam York from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading to the taxi squad. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist, Ds Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Juuso Riikola and G Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte to the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Hugo Alnefelt, Maxime Legace and D Sean Day to the taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned C Brett Seney, G Joseph Woll and F Alex Steeves to Toronto (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Connor Corcoran from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived C Michael Sgarbossa. American Hockey League BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Liam Coughlin and Ross Olsson to player try-out contracts (PTO). CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Returned F Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer to Greenville (ECHL). HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Brandon Fortunato to a player try-out contract (PTO). IOWA WILD — Recalled D Riese Zmolek from Iowa (ECHL). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled Ds Nick Boka, Matt Cairns and LW Lukas Craggs from Cincinnati (ECHL). Signed Fs Ara Nazarian and Jacob Pritchard to player try-out contracts (PTO). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed G Sam Harvey to a player try-out contract (PTO). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed C Jacob Hayhurst to a player try-out contract (PTO). Acquired LW Jordan Smotherman. STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired LW Jay Dickman. Recalled G Daniil Chechelev from Kansas City (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Jimmy Poreda to a player try-out contract (PTO). TEXAS STARS — Returned G Matt Jurusik to Idaho (ECHL). TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL). WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Matt Foley. Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Mike Gornall off waivers. Acquired D Jake Cass. INDY FUEL — Signed F Andrew Bellant. Activated G Mitch Gillam from reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated D Jeff Solow from injured reserve. Activated F Jake Smith from reserve. Placed F Ben Sokay on reserve. Loaned D Adrien Beraldo to Iowa (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Connor Fries. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Steven Leonard to a standard player contract. Placed F cody Milan on commissioner’s exempt list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Luke McInnis from reserve. Activated Fs Ian Parker, Dylan Fitze, Jackson Keane and Steenn Pasichnuk from commissioner’s exempt list. READING ROYALS — Signed D Garret Cockerill and placed on injured reserve. Traded D David Drake to Wheeling. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released G Kade Phipps as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G Tristan Berube and G Marc-Antoine Gelinas. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed G Hayden Stewart. Loaned G Garrett Metcalf to Lehigh Valley (AHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Brendan harris from reserve. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released F Jason Salvaggio. Signed Gs Jason Pawloski and Brody Claeys. Placed F Brennan Feasey on commissioner’s exwmpt list. Released G Rob Lemelin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Signed F Maxi Urruti to a two-year contract. CHARLOTTE FC — Signed G Kristijan Kahlina to a two-year contract with an option for 2025, pending receipt of a P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC). DC UNITED — Acquired $250,000 in general allocation money from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2022 international roster slot.
