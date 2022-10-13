State Police at Milton Car vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Benjamin Heikkinen, 30, of Lewisburg, struck a deer.
Rain and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 1:56 am
The crash occurred at 6:26 a.m. Oct. 10 along Interstate 180, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Madeline Monroe, 18, of Danville, was uninjured when troopers said a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country she was driving struck a deer.
The crash occurred at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 9 along Ridge Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
WATSONTOWN — Troopers are investigating a Childline referral involving an 8-year-old Watsontown boy, reported at 6:08 p.m. Oct. 11.
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Danville man reported that a 51-year-old Danville man used a butter knife to remove the ignition from his truck.
The incident occurred at 3:54 p.m. Oct. 9 along Brooskide Drive, Valley Township, Montour County.
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of multiple packages from Kristina Burd, 47, and Jennifer Brown, 44, both of Danville.
The thefts occurred between Sept. 15 and Oct. 10 at Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
