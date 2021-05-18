LEWISBURG — A plan to add a drive-thru pharmacy lane and window to the Lewisburg-area Weis Market will be on the agenda of the next Kelly Township supervisors meeting.
The Kelly Township Planning Commission gave a conditional nod of approval to the plan Monday night. It was presented by William R. Swanick, senior project manager, and Mitchell S. Brady, staff professional, for HRG Engineering, Harrisburg. Conditions for approval included limestone certification and other paperwork.
Swanick told commission members that the entry for the drive-thru lane would be nearer to JPM Road. The service window would be within the pharmacy area of the store.
As the project would add impervious ground cover, Swanick noted virtually unused parking spaces on the east side of the Weis lot would be converted to grassy areas. The lot would thus remain in compliance regarding impervious surfaces while still maintaining a required number of parking spaces. A few trees may need to be removed from near the southern edge of the building.
Kelly Township supervisors will have the final land development plan on the agenda of their meeting at 6:30 p.m Tuesday, June 1, at the Kelly Township Municipal Building.
An early look at the Planning Commission agenda listed a review of a plan for Aldi, a supermarket proposed for an area near Route 15 off Zeigler Road.
However, Makenzie Stover, Central Keystone Council of Governments planning and zoning officer for Kelly Township, noted there were many outstanding items which still needed to be addressed.
Developers for Aldi were granted four zoning variances by the Kelly Township Zoning Hearing Board in April. They included a variance to a township zoning ordinance which requires no more than 60% of a project lot be impervious to stormwater.
