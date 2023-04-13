MILTON — On April 17-18, a PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing side dozing along Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound, between mile markers 211 and 214, east of the Route 15 interchange.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being completed. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.