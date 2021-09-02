LEWISBURG — A New Jersey man charged in connection with punching a Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) officer has been sentenced in Union County Court.
Jonathan T. Anderson, 20, of Mendham, N.J., received three to six months confinement for a no contest plea to felony aggravated assault, attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals. Misdemeanors including simple assault, resisting arrest and summary counts of harassment and purchase of alcohol by a minor were dismissed.
According to the initial complaint, Bradley Miller, a BVRPD officer, investigated a disorderly gathering after midnight on Oct. 24, near 109 S. Sixth St., Lewisburg. Anderson attempted to flee when being questioned for underage alcohol use, and used a closed fist to hit Miller while both on the ground.
Anderson, who the filing said was picked up at the office of Bucknell University Public Safety, also admitted to being intoxicated. Miller was treated for injuries sustained at Evangelical Community Hospital.
