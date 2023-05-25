LEWISBURG — Adolescent mental health in family medicine was the topic of discussion Wednesday at the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg.
Dr. David Baron, delivered this year’s 12th Annual Charles P. Fasano, DO Memorial Lecture on Adolescent Mental Health in Family Medicine: The Role of Sports Concussion, Substance Abuse, and Long COVID-19.
Baron is the director of the Center for Mental Health and Sports and immediate past Provost at Western University of Health Sciences, Pomona, Calif.
He spoke of the need for parents, coaches, trainers, and school officials to be active in the treatment of mental health in adolescents, especially those involved in sports.
“Engaging in mental health should not be a separate issue but a part of sports medicine,” said Baron.
Baron praised professional athletes like Michael Phelps and Simone Biles who came out and said “We are not OK, we need help.”
In kids, the signs of a concussion often don’t show up until later, Baron explained.
“Irritability, changes in mood, inability to concentrate in school are all signs of a concussion that show up sometimes weeks after initial contact,” said Baron.
Often, kids and coaches shake off the probability of a concussion and go back to playing too soon, Baron said.
“The more sun you get the more chances of a person developing melanoma,” he explained. “The same thing happens with the brain. The more impacts to the brain without time to heal the more health effects a students will have later on in life.
“The matter is how do we educate parents, coaches, trainers and school officials of the risks. We really have to make playing sports more safe.”
Baron also touched on the mental health of young people, and said the number one and two killers of young people are suicide and vehicle crashes.
“Kids are now more than ever feeling lonely and social media isn’t helping. The problem is bullying,” said Baron. “The major problems of today’s youth is loneliness. You would think social media would have a positive effect on loneliness when in essence it actually produces the opposite effect of feeling disconnected. When we meet in person we read each other’s body language and connect on a physical level. You don’t get that with social media when all you have is a blue screen.”
He also touched on long COVID. Baron said social media was great during COVID, it was the only way to connect when everyone was shuttered inside. However, children were so glad to get back with their friends.
“We are only now beginning to realize the true impact COVID had on our young people,” he said, adding that there has been an increase in mental health concerns.
“Everyone needs to know their role in their own community and look out for one another,” he said. “Create an environment where kids can talk to their parents, their teachers, their coaches and play an active role in the lives of their students.”
This lecture is held annually in memory of Charles P. Fasano, DO, who practiced medicine in the Central Susquehanna Valley since 1973.
Fasano worked as a solo family practitioner until 1980, when he partnered with Domenick Ronco, DO. Their practice grew into the Family Practice Center, PC. Fasano maintained an active medical practice until his death in March 2009.
