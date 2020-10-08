LEWISBURG — Felony counts filed against a Milton man who was alleged to have sold drugs used in the overdose death of Lewisburg man were held for court Thursday afternoon.
Brady C. Hall, 38, of Milton will be arraigned on Monday Oct. 26 in Union County Court on charges including drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communications facility, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and related conspiracy counts.
Cody Yearick of Lewisburg died May 29 after an overdose near his residence. A Union County Coroner's report attributed the death to a "lethal fentanyl level in his system."
However, the decision Thursday by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe to hold all charges came after some deliberation.
Brian Ulmer, public defender, asserted that the testimony presented by the state was hearsay. Rowe understood the objection, but that the burden of proof in a preliminary hearing made the testimony by a Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) officer admissible.
BVRPD Officer Gary Heckman testified that Hall admitted to dealing drugs during an Aug. 8 preliminary arraignment. Heckman recalled that Rowe, who also presided at the preliminary arraignment, reminded Hall that what he said at the proceedings could be used against him.
"He did not know Mr. Yearick," Heckman recalled Hall saying. "But if he did, he admitted he would save him."
Heckman outlined two alleged drug purchases from Hall on the date of Yearick's death. One was at a Milton truck stop where Hall worked and other other was at his Hepburn Street home. Heckman said Yearick was tracked via an ankle monitor he had been wearing.
Kelly Rice, 26, of Milton, allegedly accompanied Yearick on both trips. Heckman said cell phone and message records linked Rice to the people involved. She faces identical felony charges as Hall.
Rowe overruled defense objections that the claims were vague, the defendant was not identified and that the alleged drug deals were in a different county than the death.
Hall appeared via video from the Snyder County Prison. Court papers indicated he was unable to post $30,000 bail.
A defense motion to hold the preliminary hearing on a different date with Hall present in the courtroom was also denied. Rowe admitted an accused person had the right to face their accusers, but inmate travel under the COVID-19 emergency was to be kept to a minimum.
