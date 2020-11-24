WILLIAMSPORT — A 14-year-old boy is being treated for a gunshot wound after what troopers are calling an attempted homicide Monday afternoon along Penn Street in Williamsport.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 6:10 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 900 block of Penn Street, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Known juvenile males were on a porch in the area when unknown suspects approached the porch and engaged in a verbal argument, police reported. The alleged suspects then fired several rounds at the juveniles on the porch at which time the teen boy was shot.
The suspects fled south on foot, police added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-368-5700.
