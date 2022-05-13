LEWISBURG — Students took center stage during much of the Thursday evening meeting of Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) school board.
All-state concert band honorees included Micah Zook, Erich Stiner and Andrew Nicholls under the direction of Daniel Schwanger, Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) band director. Isabelle Kim was named to all-state orchestra and was directed by Andrew Jones, LAHS orchestra director.
Haley Berge earned all-state vocal jazz recognition, directed by Jonathan Walz, LAHS choral director. Katie Kelley, Summer Evans, Kiran Bedi, Jonah Carney, Ryan Gilmore, Liam Cummings and Ryan Shabahang, also directed by Walz, were named to all-state chorus.
Schwanger noted Cummings was not available to receive his certificate as he was appearing in “Let’s Get It Together, an evening with Grand, Travelers and Scrim Youth Theatre (GTS),” a musical revue being performed in Milton.
An Odyssey of the Mind team was honored by school directors with certificates. The team from Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School will be traveling in late May to Ames, Iowa, for the World Finals of Odyssey of the Mind. The trip is being sponsored by the Green Dragon Foundation.
Odyssey of the Mind competition values creativity and compliance with a number of elements. Coach Linda Smolka explained the team was required to write an original musical skit about a “lesser-known historical figure.”
It must have three original songs with an opening number introducing the character, a special effect, a story-telling character and a character with something worn on their head.
“Harriet Quimby, The Musical,” was written and performed by the team of Rachel Ryu, Maya Sak, Abby Ryu, Linghan Wan, Ceili Kisvarday and Clara Graham. They named Quimby, a pioneering aviator, as their overlooked historical figure.
Musical numbers and dialogue explained that Quimby was not only the first American woman to hold a pilot’s certificate, but also the first woman to fly solo across the English Channel. The skit accurately described how Quimby’s feat was largely ignored by the press as it happened the day after the sinking of the RMS Titanic.
The special effect was a metal and cardboard frame with clouds pasted to it. Wan, wearing a large, white hat, met the requirement for headgear.
The skit noted Quimby flew a “Bleriot 6 monoplane,” an experimental aircraft. It also depicted her death in July, 1912 in an air crash.
The Thursday meeting also included comments by parents concerned that a proposed middle school schedule revision which would reduce time periods for ensemble music instruction.
Jennifer Coughlin and Ken Zook pointed to the irony of possible reduced ensemble time on a night when student achievement in music was recognized.
