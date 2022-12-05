Nativity expected to draw several thousand

MIDDLEBURG — Volunteers involved with a Snyder County nativity which draws more than 1,000 visitors each year are preparing for another season of sharing the Christmas story.
Solomon Shaffer, director for the annual nativity and associate pastor at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, said his church and others in the area present the nativity.
The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15-17 at Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.
Shaffer said the Carl and Tonya Hertzler family started the original live nativity in 2000 because “they felt like there was a war on Christmas.” They wanted to proclaim the good news of the holiday season by presenting the live display.
In 2016, Shaffer said the Hertzlers decided they couldn’t continue with the event. That’s when his church stepped in, and has continued the tradition each year.
The nativity is held in a rustic barn with 11 rooms depicting different scenes that may have occurred in Bethlehem on the night of Christ’s birth. Approximately 100 cast and crew members and dozens of live animals are involved.
Shaffer said visitors should dress warmly as they will be outside as they approach the barn, which has little heat.
Children will be able to pet some of the animals in the nativity scene. Animals expected to be present include camels, donkeys, cows, sheep, goats and a zebu, which is a breed of humped cattle.
“It’s an interactive event,” said Shaffer. “Visitors will be paired with an embedded actor that will lead them through each room of the barn; through different scenes of the Christmas story.”
At the end, participants will be led to an area where coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Plus there will be an area for pictures if guests would like. Each night there will be special music provided by different families or church groups from the area.
The nativity has a different theme each year.
This year’s theme is “Wonderful Counselor,” taken from the book of Isaiah 9:6. Shaffer said the focus is on how Jesus is came to show humanity how to live, and how “Christ has the wisdom to help us through our lives.”
Returning visitors will be able to see some familiar scenes of the live nativity, but Shaffer said every scene is adjusted in some way each year to make it a bit different from the previous year.
“The Christmas story is the same, however new characters and new features are added to the scenes,” said Shaffer.
Visitors park in the fields at the farm and are then shuttled by bus about a quarter mile to the barn.
“It’s about a 45-minute walk through the barn’s different rooms and scenes of the Christmas story,” said Shaffer.
“Last year around 2,000 visitors came to the live nativity event,” Shaffer said.
The nativity was held at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but the number of attendees were down. Attendance rebounded last year.
“For a lot of people, it’s a don’t miss event every year, “ said Shaffer. “For those of us who put it on, it’s a joy every year.”
There is no fee to attend, but donations are accepted to help with the cost of the nativity.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
