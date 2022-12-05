Nativity expected to draw several thousand

Beavertown God’s Missionary Church will hold a live nativity from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15-17 at Middlecreek Farms, 134 Farmhaus Road, Middleburg.

 Provided by Solomon Shaffer

MIDDLEBURG — Volunteers involved with a Snyder County nativity which draws more than 1,000 visitors each year are preparing for another season of sharing the Christmas story.

Solomon Shaffer, director for the annual nativity and associate pastor at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, said his church and others in the area present the nativity.

