LEWISBURG — Dr. Cheryl Stayton, Chad North and Professor Beth Capaldi have joined the board of the Merrill Linn Conservancy, according to Geoff Goodenow, coordinator of the Conservancy.
Dr. Stayton, a licensed psychologist and healthcare administrator, retired as director of Behavioral Health at UPMC Susquehanna. Stayton received her bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University, her master’s from the University of Pennsylvania, and her doctorate from Bryn Maws College. She is apprenticing with current conservancy Treasurer John Ackerson, and will assume his role in June.
North, a Lewisburg High School graduate with a degree in religion from Bucknell, brings to the board a background in marketing. He worked for an industry-leading non-profit student development organization where he specialized in developing strategy, building strategic relationships, and creating member development programming.
In 2012 he joined Vargo Outdoors, a specialty outdoor gear manufacturer, as marketing manager for the company and their retail store, Buffalo Valley Outfitters. He focused on growing the company’s customer base and sales through email, digital, and in-person marketing efforts, as well as media outreach and paid advertising. Today Mr. North owns and operates North x North, an outdoor specialty apparel company.
Capaldi, professor of Biology, Animal Behavior at Bucknell University and director of the University’s Neuroscience Program.
Capaldi, who has lived in Lewisburg since 2000, is a trained zoologist who is known local as the Bucknell “bee lady.” She studies the behavior of honey bees and teaches college courses about behavior, ecology, and evolution.
Capaldi received her PhD in Zoology, Ecology, and Evolutionary Biology from Michigan State University and did postdoctoral work at the University of Illinois in Entomology and Neuroscience and in Panama at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.
The Merrill Linn Conservancy is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to preserve and protect significant ecological sites in Union, upper Northumberland and contiguous counties and to educate the public on conservation issues critical to the health of our environment.
To learn more about the conservancy and its activities, visit www.linnconservancy.org or call 570-524-8666.
