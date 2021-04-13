Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist police agency, 1:40 a.m., Ridgecrest Circle, Kelly Township; disturbance, 2:19 a.m., Market and Sixth streets; non-injury accident, 6:31 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; complaint, 1:48 p.m., North Derr Drive; complaint, 5:14 p.m., St. Louis and South Fourth streets; investigation, 10:24 p.m, North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; 911 open line, 11:38 p.m., Hardscrabble Lane, East Buffalo Township.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 1:44 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Fourth Street; burglar alarm, 9:19 a.m., Reitz Boulevard; hit and run, 10:20 a.m., Hardwood Drive; complaint, 11:06 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 1:32 p.m., Market Street; attempt to locate, 3:04 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital; alcohol violation, 3:34 p.m., St. Catherine and South Sixth streets; alcohol violation, 3:40 p.m., South Seventh and St. Catherine streets; non-injury accident, 4 p.m., Market Street; alcohol violation, 5:10 p.m., St. Catherine and South Sixth streets; traffic arrest, 5:14 p.m., St. Louis and South Sixth streets; criminal mischief, 6:05 p.m., South Sixth Street; welfare check, 7:50 p.m., Rural Avenue; be on the lookout, 8:20 p.m., Penn Township, Snyder County.
• Friday: Disturbance, 1:14 a.m., Market Street; ordinance violation, 1:24 a.m., South Seventh and St. Louis streets; assist police agency, 2:22 a.m., Route 204; phone call request, 3:09 a.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 8:08 a.m., South Fifth Street; traffic stop, 9:42 a.m., North Water at St. Anthony streets; complaint, 8:15 a.m., North Fifth Street; traffic stop, 8:47 p.m., Davis Gym Lane; be on the lookout, 10:58 p.m., State Police Selinsgrove.
State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury when he was struck by a vehicle at 5:43 a.m. April 8 along Route 204, south of Toftree Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
According to police, Grant N. Hollenbach, 86, of Selinsgrove, crossed Route 204 when he was struck by a southbound 2001 Ford Mustang driven by Oona S. Eisenhauer, 49, of Lewisburg.
Hollenbach sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
PFA violation
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation reported at 4:15 p.m. April 7 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The alleged victim, 39, of Beavertown, said the subject of the PFA followed her around the mall parking lot.
PFA violation
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Beavertown woman was allegedly followed in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Troopers said the incident was reported between noon April 5 and 4:30 p.m. April 7 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County. The subject of the PFA allegedly followed the woman and texted her.
State Police At Stonington Natural death
COAL TOWNSHIP — State police and the Northumberland County coroner’s office responded to a death at SCI Coal Township, 1 Kelley Drive, Coal Township, and determined the death was due to natural causes.
Joseph Sero, 85, was an inmate and was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. April 12 at the prison.
DUI/possession/weapons violation
SHAMOKIN — Troopers stopped an ATV for an alleged violation and reported the operator was under the influence of a controlled substance and was in violation of Act 64 and in possession of a prohibited weapon.
The stop occurred at 8:41 p.m. April 9 along South Pearl and East Chestnut streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County. Brett Landau, 32, of Shamokin, was arrested and jailed in Northumberland County on a prior arrest warrant, police noted. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers took a driver into custody for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop at 12:17 a.m. April 9 along Route 54 and Timber Road, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers stopped a 2012 Toyota Tacoma. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
SUNBURY — A 2009 Honda was stopped for multiple alleged violations when the driver was arrested for DUI, police noted.
The stop occurred at 1:27 a.m. April 11 along North Front and Amy streets, Sunbury, Northumberland County. Charges are pending results from toxicology tests.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man and Turbotville woman were cited after they allegedly pushed one another.
The alleged incident took place at 2:15 a.m. April 9 at 4002 Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County. Troopers from Stonington responded and cited George Hill, 32, and Jaime Gledhill, 39.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged harassment against a 16-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl, both of Paxinos.
The alleged incident occurred between March 1 and April 9 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged harassment between juvenile siblings.
The alleged incidents occurred between Jan. 1 and March 18 along Line Mountain Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — Multiple bags of a controlled substance and items of drug paraphernalia were found following a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. March 13 in the 3200 block of North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Christopher Atanasio, 37, of Sunbury, was charged with drug possession and possession of drug parphernalia after the stop. Troopers from Stonington said signs of criminal activity were observed, which led to the search of the vehicle.
Theft
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly withdrew $617.59 from the bank account of a victim.
The alleged incident took place at 10:14 a.m. March 26 along Comfort Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a Lycoming County man and Clinton County man were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 5:08 p.m. April 7 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Pontiac Montana driven by Logan E. Lewis, 32, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it struck the rear of a 2010 Toyota Yaris driven by Charles F. Kauffman, 63, of Lock Haven, police reported. Both drivers were belted and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries. A passenger in the Pontiac was uninjured.
Troopers said Lewis will be issued a warning for following too closely.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:20 p.m. April 7 along I-180 east, east of Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by an unnamed person was traveling east in the left lane when it allegedly increased its speed to prevent a 2012 Honda Civic from entering the left lane, then struck the rear of the Honda, police reported. The driver of the Ram was cited, police said.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 3:39 a.m. April 11 along Route 405, west of Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Police reported a 2004 Mercury Monterey driven by Jamie A. Moore, 45, of Hughesville, was traveling north when it failed to take a right curve, entered the southbound lane, left the roadway, struck a large rock and hit a utility pole before rotating 180 degrees. Moore and passenger Erik D. Stroble, 34, of Hughesville, were not belted and were not injured, police noted.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to assist EMS with a fall victim to discover the victim had been shoved against a wall.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:52 p.m. April 10 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. An unnamed 43-year-old Williamsport woman allegedly shoved a 41-year-old Williamsport woman.
Trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed against Chy-ann McCormick, 47, of Williamsport, following an alleged incident at 4:34 a.m. April 8 at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said McCormick trespassed and fled the scene prior to their arrival.
Cruelty to animals
WOLF TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating robins being shot along the roadway.
The incident was reported at 11:18 a.m. April 4 along Elm Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Mount Union woman allegedly took $107.29 worth of merchandise from Sheetz and was found in possession of marijuana and narcotic pills.
Troopers said Chelsi Hess, 31, was found in possession of the stolen items, as well as drugs. She was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. Feb. 27 at Sheetz, 2019 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Someone used the information of a 37-year-old Montgomery woman to open a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The allegation stems from an incident at noon April 6 along State Home Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A black Motorola phone in a black phone case was found at 8:40 a.m. April 5 in the area of Old Cement Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.