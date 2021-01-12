LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced the arrival of Cathleen Lapchak as director of Clinical Quality, Patient Safety, and Risk Management.
In this role, apchak oversees quality management activities as well as manages the design, development and implementation of quality improvement initiatives. She is responsible for all quality related activities as required by state and federal regulations.
Throughout her 25-year-plus nursing career, Lapchak has held various nursing roles from direct patient care to leadership and management, most recently serving as the central regional manager clinical risk management and patient safety and patient safety officer for the Geisinger Health System.
Lapchak holds a Master of Jurisprudence in Health Law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. She received her Registered Nurse diploma from the Hazleton State Hospital School of Nursing.
Lapchak holds a certification in Professional Health Care Risk Management from the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management. She holds professional associations with the American Nurses Association, the Pennsylvania State Nurses’ Association, and the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society.
