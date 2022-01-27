LEWISBURG — Tax forms are available from all libraries in the Union County Library System, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
Forms can be prepared in advance for pick up. The cost for printing the forms will be collected at pickup. The public also has the option of having tax forms emailed to them.
Federal forms may be obtained through the IRS website, www.irs.gov, and may be printed at the libraries.
Request Pennsylvania tax forms be mailed to your home by calling the PA Department of Revenue at 888-PATAXES. To file Pennsylvania taxes online, or to download and print forms, go to www.mypath.pa.gov.
Tax preparation is available by appointment with the Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg. For more information and to schedule an appointment call 570-374-0181 or 1-877-497-1257. Library staff cannot offer tax preparation assistance.
