WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold a public viewing of its summer exhibit, “In the Wilds of Pennsylvania and Beyond,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The exhibit includes taxidermy-mounted specimens and artwork from the permanent collections of the museum, as well as the meticulous renderings of animals by artist John Strawbridge, who lived from 1946 to 2021.
The exhibit includes animals familiar to residents of Pennsylvania, including a racoon, a bear cub, a fawn, a turkey, and native birds. The mounted specimens were expertly preserved by Williamsport taxidermist Charles Eldon, who lived from 1852 to 1930. Eldon opened his shop in 1878, in Williamsport. and continued his practice well into the 20th Century. The artwork from the permanent collection includes a mixture of prints and paintings.
Among the offerings of the exhibit will be the pencil renderings by Strawbridge, depicting exotic animals including the American bison, an alligator, an African crowned crane, Brazilian jaguars, a herring gull, and more familiar animals like chickens, cats and dogs. The exhibit of Strawbridge’s work was made possible by Susan Strawbridge, Jerry and Janice Regan, Cindy and Craig Dunn, and Clyde and Dianne Peeling. Previous to their exhibit at the Taber the artistic renderings were on display at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art, Millersburg. Adding to the evening will be remarks at 7:00pm by long-time Strawbridge friend, Clyde Peeling, founder and operator of Reptiland.
Strawbridge had a lifelong interest in the natural world. Born in Williamsport, he graduated from the Williamsport High School and attended Penn State, subsequently graduating with a degree in architectural drafting from what is now known as the Pennsylvania College of Technology. In addition to his drawings and paintings, he designed and created exhibits and interpretive signage for zoos, wildlife parks, historical sites and museums throughout East Africa, Central America, Florida and Pennsylvania. Early on, Strawbridge was associated with the Lycoming County Historical Society and later became Director of the Hershey Museum in the early 1970s. With Clyde Peeling, he designed and built ZooAmerica Wildlife Park in Hershey in the mid-1970s.
The exhibit will continue through Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.