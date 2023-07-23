Taber Museum to host wildlife exhibit

John Strawbridge

WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will hold a public viewing of its summer exhibit, “In the Wilds of Pennsylvania and Beyond,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

The exhibit includes taxidermy-mounted specimens and artwork from the permanent collections of the museum, as well as the meticulous renderings of animals by artist John Strawbridge, who lived from 1946 to 2021.

