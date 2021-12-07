WEST MILTON — What started a decade ago as a group of friends looking for a location to come together to run their model railroad trains has turned into a club with more than 20 members who operate HO-scale model trains across an elaborate display featuring nearly 400 feet of track.
The Reading and Susquehanna Model Railroad Club of West Milton has scheduled a series of open house events, to be held in its base, a building at the West Milton Park on River Road.
The model railroading display will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 24, 26 and 31.
Gary Leech Sr. said the club dates back 10 years, to when he, George Sampsell and the late Ed Price were looking for a location to meet, with their trains.
“This wasn’t going to be a club,” Leech Sr. said. “It was for a few of us to get together and run trains.”
As interest in their efforts picked up, and additional model railroading enthusiasts started to come together the club was formed. Eventually, a building in the West Milton Park was secured where the club was given permission to build a train display.
The club has done some repairs to the building, and recently had a heating system installed in the area where the trains run.
While volunteers work on the display, many of the trains which run along it belong to club members.
“Ninety-five percent of the equipment is privately owned,” Leech Sr. explained. “There may be six engines, 25, 30 train cars that belong to the club.”
Club members spend about 12 hours per week working to maintain the display.
“It’s relaxing, it’s therapy,” Leech Sr. said.
Prior to the new heating system being installed, he said it was difficult to keep the track clean.
His wife, Sue Leech, said those involved with the club are passionate about model railroading.
“When you get trains, it gets in your blood,” she said.
Club members enjoy holding open house events, and showing off the trains to those who attend.
“We get some of the most comical kids in here,” Leech Sr. said. “Girls ask more questions than boys.”
Although the scenery contains thousands of trees placed by members, as well as numerous other buildings, he said it’s the locomotives steaming around the tracks which people love the most.
“People want to see trains run,” Leech Sr. said. “They don’t care about buildings. They don’t care about scenery.”
Leech Sr. said it takes about $1,200 per year to maintain the display and cover the costs associated with the building. Donations are accepted throughout the year from community businesses and individuals.
