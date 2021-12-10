LEWISBURG — A local hospital leader provided an overview Thursday of challenges seen in the midst of the current COVID-19 uptick.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, said in a statement that the hospital is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients seeking care. As has also been seen at other institutions, the volumes have approached those of a year ago.
The ripple effect of the increase, similarly to what has been seen elsewhere, has been significant.
“For the non-COVID-19 patients, the severity of illness is high, as many individuals have delayed seeking care for their health issues,” Aucker wrote. “The numbers of patients being seen, coupled with level of care needed, has stretched staffing and bed resources to the limits.”
Emergency Department wait times for arriving patients have been longer, with treatment sometimes administered in hallways or waiting areas.
“(Evangelical) Hospital is at its capacity for staffed, inpatient beds with patients boarding in the Emergency Department and awaiting rooms on the nursing floors,” Aucker wrote. “As soon as a bed becomes available, we fill that bed with a patient who is boarding in the Emergency Department.”
Aucker added all resources were being used with adjustments to workflows to attend to patient needs. An Alternate Surge Clinic near the Emergency Department was available for non-life threatening situations when patient volume crossed a certain threshold.
Among the current COVID-19 patients, Aucker said many are younger than those in the 2020 surge. The majority are also not vaccinated. Among patients age 40 and up, Aucker said severe illness was being reported.
“All healthcare organizations in our area are seeing this trend,” she added. “While we’re here to care for patients and be accessible, our workers are feeling the strains of seeing very sick patients in unprecedented volumes.
“The holidays bring people together,”Aucker concluded. “That has the potential to increase the chances of coming into contact with people who have COVID-19 and to create a sharing situation that isn’t in the spirit of the giving season.”
Aucker reiterated the plea of many other health care professionals to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or seek a booster shot if already vaccinated.
“We cannot say it enough that to get this under control we need to work together,” Aucker wrote. “We have the tools to get this done-the vaccine and the boosters are those tools — please use them.”
Current figures issued by Evangelical Community Hospital noted 102 admitted patients with 46 having COVID-19.
Elsewhere, the 14-day average case COVID-19 tracker of the Mifflinburg Area School District indicated eight cases in the high school and two each in the intermediate and middle schools.
Confirmed active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) Allenwood totaled 14 inmates and one staff member.
Federal Correctional Institute Allenwood Low reported two inmates and two staff with active cases. One inmate was reported with an active case at Allenwood Medium.
