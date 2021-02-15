SUNBURY – Dave Horn, of Shamokin, won the top prize of $500 in Mostly Mutts’ Mutts Madness Raffle.
Ian Chucoski, from Sunbury Motor Co., drew winning entries at the dealership on Monday, Feb. 8.
Other winners include:
$300: James Culp, Coal Township.
$200: Mandy Edwards, Danville.
$100: Lori Breech, Catawissa; Sylvia Brown, Watsontown; Andy Felix, Ashland; Susan Gerlinski, Lewisburg; Sandy Green, Selinsgrove; Jim Heggenstaller, Mifflinburg; Pat Herrick, Selinsgrove; Cindy Shamp, Northumberland; Buddy Thomas, Sunbury; and Brenda Toter, Sunbury.
$50: RoseMary Alba, Shamokin Dam; Barbara Cooper, Danville; Joanne Ford, Wilburton; Linda Hetherington, Zion Grove; Kristie Kuhns, Selinsgrove; and Janice Pollack, Danville.
$25: Barry Bastian, Watsontown; April James, Sunbury; Donna McCollum, Milton; Justin Mummaw, Mount Carmel; Arlene Stugard, Muncy; Lisa Howerter, Kulpmont; Tacey Shimko, Sunbury; and Betty Snyder, Herndon.
A total of 710 tickets were purchased at $10 each. All proceeds benefit Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury.
As the future of this year’s fundraising events remains uncertain due to COVID-19, Mostly Mutts will participate again in Raise the Region, a 30-hour online giving campaign that benefits local nonprofit organizations. This year’s Raise the Region will be held Wednesday and Thursday, March 10-11. For details, see www.raisetheregion.org.
For more information on Mostly Mutts, animals available for adoption, the adoption process and ways to support the shelter, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.