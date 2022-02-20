LEWISBURG — A 23-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with felony aggravated assault and related counts stemming from an alleged attack Jan. 29 on another inmate in the Union County Jail, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Tyler Thomas Adams has been charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police with felony counts of aggravated assault and assault by prisoner as well as misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment.
Police said Adams was viewed on surveillance punching another inmate in the back of the head, then leaving and returning to attack the inmate with a broom handle before being disarmed.
Adams allegedly followed the inmate into his cell and intentionally swung the broomstick at the man’s head, police reported.
The inmate attacked in the alleged incident required surgery on his hand, but refused to speak with officers.
