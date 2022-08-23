LEWISBURG — Lewisburg-area customers of Pennsylvania American Water may not notice it, but a 1-million gallon tank used to feed water for drinking, bathing and putting out fires to the area was recently repainted and will soon be back in service.
The tank, on a hilltop adjacent to the Bucknell University campus, received a thick coat of sky blue paint on the outside. A Bucknell-style “B” in orange and navy blue was put on the campus side of the tanks. The interior was painted white.
Ralph Wawrzyniakowski, Pennsylvania American Water project manager, said the tank was built in 1922. It originally had an open top, but regulations have changed and a roof is now required for obvious health and safety reasons.
Wawrzyniakowski conceded the job of blasting the existing paint with steel grit or a sand media was a noisy one as crews blasted away.
“We then put on a prime coat, an intermediate coat and a finish coat,” Wawrzyniakowski said. “The exterior has a high gloss coat, because we want it to look good on your beautiful Bucknell campus for 30 years.”
The water company gave tours to county, municipal and university officials Monday morning.
Guests entered and exited the tank through the larger of two hatches. They were advised to watch their heads as they squeezed their way through the hatch into or out of the space.
Members of rescue squads from the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC) and the Warrior Run Area Fire Department were on hand just in case something unusual happened as people made their way through a space which will likely have no visitors for a time.
“Water from here gets pumped here from our Milton filter plant and fills this tank,” explained Laura Walter, Pennsylvania American Water production supervisor. “Then part of the system in the Lewisburg area gets fed by this tank by gravity. (The other) part of the water gets pumped over Route 15 to the west Lewisburg tank.”
In the time the 1-million gallon tank was out of service, Walter said service was maintained by a 250,000-gallon tank to the west. She noted it turned over more often, requiring pumps to be run more frequently.
Jen Schneidman-Partica, Bucknell University farm and garden coordinator, saw the project progress from the nearby University Farm.
“It was interesting being out here every day this summer and seeing all the work that went into this project,” Schneidman-Partica observed. “I don’t think I would have imagined that this type of project required so many hours of work. It is a big project and they had to do a lot.”
As tours began, Wawrzyniakowski cautioned people who get light-headed in confined areas to be careful. He said the final steps of the $650,000 paint job include disinfecting the tank, closing the hatches and filling it to an overflow level.
“Once that overflow is hit, we let it sit for 24 hours,” Wawrzyniakowski told the gathering. “Then we get a bacteria sample and a volatile organic carbon sample. Both of those are for the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection). They require both those samples to come back at an acceptable level before we can put the tank back in service.”
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
