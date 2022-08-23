LEWISBURG — Lewisburg-area customers of Pennsylvania American Water may not notice it, but a 1-million gallon tank used to feed water for drinking, bathing and putting out fires to the area was recently repainted and will soon be back in service.

The tank, on a hilltop adjacent to the Bucknell University campus, received a thick coat of sky blue paint on the outside. A Bucknell-style “B” in orange and navy blue was put on the campus side of the tanks. The interior was painted white.

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.