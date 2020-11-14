HARRISBURG — With the Dec. 18 deadline rapidly approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding students in grades nine through 12 that regardless of their school’s learning model they may participate in the fourth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge.
The challenge encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.
This year’s "Innovations Challenge" asks students to develop an innovative and implementable solution that helps address Pennsylvania’s transportation revenue shortfall by identifying potential new funding streams, aside from additional gas taxes, tolls or mileage-based user fees, to help ensure adequate transportation funding for the future.
Regional Innovations Challenge winners will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship.
The Transportation Policy and Education Foundation, an educational arm of the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC), the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA) and the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) are providing a combined total award of $5,500 to be divided among the first, second and third place statewide winning teams.
For complete "Innovations Challenge" details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation.
