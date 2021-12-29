District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Retail theft
LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man and woman have each been charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft after she allegedly stole merchandise from the Short Stop along North Derr Drive, Lewisburg.
Paul Brian Schuckers Jr., 35, and Katrina Ashley Schuckers, 29, were charged by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. The two allegedly entered the store and concealed various merchandise. Gas and other merchandise was purchased, but video surveillance showed the two conceal other merchandise, police reported.
Preliminary hearings
• Jacob E. Reedy, 40, of Danville, had felony counts of disseminating photo or film of child sex acts, contact or communication with a minor (sexual abuse) and criminal use of a communications facility held for court.
• Alexander J. Swartz, 30, of Lewisburg, waived counts of first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court. A summary allegation of duties at a stop sign was also waived.
• Two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children filed against Landon W. Washington, 27, of Lewisburg were withdrawn. Washington entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor marijuana small amount for personal use.
Summary trials
• Asteri Aliaj, 24, of Jenkintown, was guilty of obedience to traffic control devices.
• Summary counts of carry false identification (minor) and purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed agianst Emily A. Denhaese, 20, of Clarence Center, N.Y., were dismissed.
• Fatma A. Elfayoumi, 45, of Lewisburg, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
• A summary allegation of required financial responsibility (consent to produce) filed against Sharon M. Jones, 61, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• Daniel S. Kozub, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, was guilty of exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph.
• A summary allegation of driving unregistered vehicle filed against Logyn J. Smith, 25, of Milton, was withdrawn.
• Summary allegations of failure to carry registration and required financial responsibility (failure to produce) filed against Michael G. Tenedios, 25, of Winfield, were withdrawn.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 7:53 a.m. Dec. 28 along I-80 westbound, west of the I-180 ramp, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Julia R. Snyder, 62, was traveling on the ramp to I-80 west in a 2022 Subaru Essent, which left the ramp and entered the path of a westbound 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Todd W. Lentz, 45, of New Columbia, police reported. Snyder’s vehicle was struck by the Jeep, rotated clockwise, struck a guide rail and came to rest in the median. The Jeep rotated counter-clockwise and came to rest in the right lane. Both drivers were belted. Snyder was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:58 a.m. Dec. 28 along I-80 west, Turbot Township, Northumberland County, which occurred just minutes after a previous crash in heavy fog.
Jermaine R. Sterling, 44, of Jersey City, N.J., was traveling west in a 2014 Mack which approached the crash scene and stopped traffic, swerved right and hit a 2016 Ford Expedition driven by Sharon K. Vanatta, 52, of New Columbia, police reported. The Ford ended up in the median. Both drivers were belted and Vanatta was transported by ambulance to a Geisinger facility with an unspecified injury.
Sterling will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to police.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 28 along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Bradley S. Baylor, 61, was traveling uphill in a left curve when the vehicle slid across the oncoming lane, off the roadway, struck an embankment, landscaping, mailbox, sign and a post, police reported. Baylor was belted.
1-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man escaped injury when his vehicle struck and sheared a utility pole at 8:07 a.m. Dec. 28 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Colin E. Broadwell, 26, was traveling west in a 2013 Dodge Avenger which came upon a stopped vehicle, then left the north shoulder and struck the pole. Broadwell was belted.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man escaped injury when his vehicle went through a stop sign and struck a tree at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 26 along Susquehanna Trail at Rovendale Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Nicholas A. Shrawder, 18, was traveling west in a 2006 Toyota which went through the stop sign at Rovendale Drive, into a grassy area and struck a tree. Shrawder was belted. He was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
1-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg woman escaped injury when her vehicle went through an intersection in snowy/icy conditions and struck a bridge rail at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 24 along Johnstown Hill Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Kelsa L. Landis, 27, was traveling north in a 2016 Ford Focus when the vehicle was unable to stop in the wintry conditions, police noted. The vehicle was rendered inoperable, police noted.
PFA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michael Harold, 44, of Lewisburg, allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 26 in Kelly Township, Union County.
Charges were filed after the alleged incident involving a 43-year-old Lewisburg woman.
Harassment
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Forty Fort man was arrested and cited following alleged physical contact with a 40-year-old Carbondale man.
The incident occurred at 8:59 p.m. Dec. 26 along White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County, police noted.
Harassment
DANVILLE — State police investigated an alleged incident with a 4-year-old Danville girl following a Childline report.
The incident was reported at noon Dec. 17 in Montour County, according to police.
Harassment
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Utah man was cited after he allegedly struck a New Windsor, N.Y. man with a closed fist.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:17 a.m. Dec. 22 along Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County. Troy Newton, 31, was cited with harassment.
Possession
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Pottsville man was allegedly found in possession of THC wax and drug paraphernalia when a 2-18 Volkswagen Tiguan was stopped for speeding at 2:02 p.m. Dec. 26 along I-180 eastbound, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Zachary Harnish, 31, of Pottsville, was charged.
Theft of vehicle part
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a catalytic converter valued at $1,200 from a 1999 Ford F-250 belonging to a 28-year-old Danville man.
The incident was reported between 7:30 a.m. Dec. 24 and 9 a.m. Dec. 28 along Degreen Road, Derry Township, Montour County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Thefts from vehicles
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported numerous items were taken from a vehicle when a window was broken and entry made around 11:28 a.m. Dec. 23 along Noll Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
The vehicle belonged to a 65-year-old Lewisburg woman. Items taken included $150 in gift cards, a $10 bag and personal checks. Damage to the window was estimated at $100.
Found property
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A video recorder was found at 11:58 a.m. Dec. 15 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County Deed transfers
• Bradley N. Bowen to Bradley N. Bowen, Katelyn May Bowen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Chris L. Reeder to Joan M. Yost, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Buffalo Valley Greenhouses LLC, Scott A. Kling, Ernest R. Ritter III member to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Steven L. Ketchem, Michele L. Ketchem, to Rebecca A. Spielyk, Jayme W. Spielyk, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Fifty Niners Rod and Gun Club to William D. Martin, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Theys, Susan L. Weaver to John W. Knelly III, Mary Rose T. Knelly, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Joseph Hock Jr. to Carl R. Emery, Jenette L. Emery, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carl R. Emery, Jenette L. Emery to Joseph Hock Jr., property in West Buffalo Township, water use and main, no cash consideration.
• James A. Clark, Timothy B. Taylor to Gabrielle D. Taylor, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Christopher T. Harris, Jennifer L. Harris to Sirva Relocation LLC, property in Union Township, $461,000.
• Sirva Relocation LLC to Paula A. McKenzie, property in Union Township, $461,000.
• Charles W. Johnson, Jessica L Johnson to Bruno Kretzschmar, Erin A. Kretzschmar, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Arlene H. Boyer estate, Sylvester Catherman executor, Joy Catherman executor to Randy D. Davis, Robin M. Davis, property in Mifflinburg, $161,000.
• Charlotte Bevers to Henry Bevers, Charlotte Bevers, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Rommel A. Cressman, Rachel J. Cressman to Phillip Smith, Katlyn Smith. property in White Deer Township, $167,100.
• William J. Dye, Barbara D. Dye to Cory M. Kuhn, Jennifer M. Kuhn, property in White Deer Township, $370,000.
• Alice Holmes to Rebecca Slodounik, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Marcella D. Long to Jeremy S. Zimmerman, Nelson M. Zimmerman, property in Hartleton, $177,000.
