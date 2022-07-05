Kitchen table philosophy

Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.