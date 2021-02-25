Fire chief expresses concerns about church reconstruction

MILTON — Concerns about the materials being used to reconstruct Bethany United Methodist Church were noted during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr was asked if the department is involved in the reconstruction process.
The church, located at the intersection of South Front and Center streets, was destroyed by fire in November 2019. As the reconstruction has continued, a series of wooden roof trusses have been hoisted into place this week.
When the reconstruction is complete, Derr said the department will request a tour of the church in order to gain a strong understanding of its interior layout. He noted that department members have been keeping an eye on the work as they’ve passed by the area.
“The trusses they are putting up are not firefighter friendly,” Derr said. “With what they are using, there will be decreased time from when we can get interior (if there is another fire in the building).”
He said the department will be logging information about the church’s reconstruction into its computer system so the information will be readily available in the event that a fire or other emergency occurs at the church in the future.
Derr reported the department has logged 233 man hours responding to 18 calls for service in February.
He also noted the department recently purchased three battery-powered rescue tools with proceeds from raffles the department has been conducting.
In business actions, council approved the Milton Police Department to hire Scott Davis to fill an open part-time officer position. Davis will be paid $25.31 per hour.
Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said Davis is a veteran of law enforcement, and has served as instructor for the Pennsylvania DUI Association.
By a vote of 7-2, council voted to on March 10 resume holding in-person meetings. The meetings will still be offered via Zoom for those who are not comfortable attending in person.
Council members Mark Shearer, Jamie Walker, Jeff Robol, Joe Moralez, Linda Meckley, Richard Specht and Charles Swartz voted to resume the in-person meetings.
Members Cindy Fawess and John Pfeil voted against resuming the in-person meetings. Dale Pfeil was absent from the meeting.
Prior to casting her vote, Fawess noted ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.
Meckley was the lone council member to vote against a request by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to close Elm Street to Front Street in order for the organization to hold its annual Beer Fest Saturday, June 12. As part of the request, approval was given for the Milton Fire Police to provide security services for the event.
Moralez asked later asked Meckley why she voted in opposition to the request. Meckley said she has a problem with fire police being used “in that capacity.” She also noted concerns with closing the street and its potential impact on business at Marlin’s Sub Shop.
Approval was granted for The Standard-Journal to promote Milton’s community yard sales May 6-8.
