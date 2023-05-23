Celebrate literacy award presented

LEWISBURG — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) recently announced SUMMIT Early Learning as the recipient of the 2023 KSLA SV Celebrate Literacy Award for outstanding contributions to literacy development within the Susquehanna Valley region.
Approximately 30 educators, retired teachers, college and high school students, and community members gathered for the Celebrate Literacy Award Banquet hosted by the Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley, held on May 4 at the Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Company in Selinsgrove.
During her introduction KSLA SV co-president Janice Adair highlighted some of SUMMIT Early Learning’s accomplishments noting that SUMMIT’s mission is “Building the Future Through Early Care and Education One Family at a Time.” She noted that currently SUMMIT Early Learning serves over 900 families in Snyder, Union, and Mifflin counties. They provide childcare, pre-school, educational services for pregnant moms, along with before and after school programs for children in kindergarten through age 12, including center-based and home-based programs.
SUMMIT Early Learning also “engages with the community to provide special events and services.” Some of these activities include virtual community baby showers to share information with pregnant mothers. They deliver Welcome Bags at Evangelical Community Hospital for new moms. They recently celebrated the “Week of the Young Child” and welcomed guest readers. Another well attended outreach was the Touch-A-Truck Event. Children learned about all kinds of vehicles and were able to touch them and sit inside. There were several emergency vehicles, a race car, and Evangelical Community Hospital’s Mobile Health Unit. The Public Library of Union County joined SUMMIT and provided books for each child to take home.
Accepting the award for SUMMIT Early Learning was Doug Bertanzetti, executive director.
“It is an honor that SUMMIT received this award,” he said. “Working in early childhood education offers SUMMIT a tremendous opportunity to support literacy and life skills that form the foundation for a lifetime of learning.”
Stacey Spangenburg, Cindy Spinner, and Debra Turnpaugh, admissions recruiters at Hershey Milton, were the keynote speakers for the banquet. Their presentation, “Chocolate and Poverty,” highlighted the traits and challenges of poverty. They also discussed the programs and opportunities available at Milton Hershey School, where qualifying students in Pre-K through grade 12 live on campus and receive an exceptional educational experience with all costs covered. The Milton Hershey School program focuses on building character and providing children with the education, skills, and resources necessary to be successful in all aspects of life.
The workshop presentation kicked off with an informative video about the advantages provided by Milton Hershey School by the valedictorian of the 2016 graduating class. The young graduate noted that “Dreams are accessible!”
The attendees participated in an interactive discussion through the presentation, offering their thoughts and feedback.
“Poverty can lead to a lot of hopelessness,” noted Spangenberg. “Education is one of the #1 ways to escape poverty…Poverty is more than just money.”
Many low income children have parents who work full-time. However, they do not have sufficient income to meet the basic needs of the family.
Several talking points included financial resources, financial literacy, survivable wage vs sustainable wage, and how rising costs and inflation affect poverty levels and the working poor. The attendees and presenters also discussed health and well-being, and food choices. They also discussed the level of vocabulary, experiences, absenteeism in school/work, moving a lot, and communication skills in the home as factors affecting success and learning. Two ways to escape poverty are education and resources in terms of support systems and people to mentor and guide you.
There will be a meal and presentation about Milton Hershey School at 6 p.m. May 25 at Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Co. For more information, call Deb Turnpaugh at 717-696-0093.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.