Celebrate literacy award presented

Doug Bertanzetti, center, executive director of SUMMIT Early Learning, accepted the KLSA SV Celebrate Literacy Award from Janice Adair and Lisa Mertz.

 PROVIDED BY KAY POETH

LEWISBURG — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) recently announced SUMMIT Early Learning as the recipient of the 2023 KSLA SV Celebrate Literacy Award for outstanding contributions to literacy development within the Susquehanna Valley region.

Approximately 30 educators, retired teachers, college and high school students, and community members gathered for the Celebrate Literacy Award Banquet hosted by the Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley, held on May 4 at the Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Company in Selinsgrove.

