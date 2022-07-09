District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
LEWISBURG — Tina Hall-Booher, 47, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was charged with two counts of DUI, speeding and obscured plates after a traffic stop.
Troopers allege at 12:15 a.m. June 5 along St. Mary Street, a vehicle was stopped due to a license bracket which covered the state of issuance to be identified.
Hall-Booher, determined to be the motorist, was charged after blood test results were returned alleging a .08% alcohol level at the time of the test.
Simple assault
LEWISBURG — John W. Munene 42, of Lewisburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after a report of a domestic incident.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at 9:08 p.m. June 15 at a Maple Street address, Munene struck the victim with his hand and kicked her.
Simple assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michele L. Walter, 43, of Lewisburg, has been charged with simple assault.
Troopers were dispatched at 1:24 p.m. June 17 to 1 Hospital Drive to evaluate an alleged assault victim.
Walter, who was contacted at home, was charged after allegedly admitting to having slapped the victim.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
Simple assault
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Eric M. Masden, 49, of Mifflinburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after an allegation of an assault.
Troopers responded at 11:05 p.m. July 5 to the Mifflinburg Police Department and interviewed an individual who alleged that Masden struck her with a closed fist after throwing cups of hot water on her.
Masden was charged after reviewing images of purported injuries sustained at a Buffalo Township address.
Theft by deception
MIFFLINBURG — Tiffany A. Poeth, 35, of Mifflinburg, was charged with two counts of theft by deception false impression and two counts of receiving stolen property after an investigation.
Mifflinburg Police interviewed the alleged victim at about 3 p.m. June 11 via phone and learned that two items paid for via Facebook had not been made available for pickup.
Charges were filed after additional investigation of PayPal records and unsuccessful attempts to contact Poeth.
State Police at Milton
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — David Stoudt, 56, of Mifflinburg, reported someone entering his residence and taking $800 cash and a Ruger pistol valued at $400.
The incident occurred between 12:30 and 7:45 a.m. July 8 at 334 Pine Cone Drive West, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove
Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged Jonathon Cataldi, 46, of Lewisburg, after he allegedly received a $11,110 payment from Sandra Minnier, 52, of Selinsgrove, and failed to complete work associated with a contract.
The incident occurred between midnight Sept. 29 and 8:50 a.m. June 27 at 203 Pennsylvania Ave., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
