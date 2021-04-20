WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Solar One team of Pattern Energy and Talen Energy announced the initial partners for the first phase of its Community Benefits Program, which will contribute $1 million to local organizations over the life of the project.
This first phase includes a one-time donation to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) towards the Montour Preserve.
“As we look to become long-term neighbors within Montour County, we are aiming to make strong, long-lasting positive impacts on the community by supporting vital local organizations, especially those focused on veterans and agricultural interests,” said Joey Shannon, senior manager, renewable energy and battery storage development for Talen Energy and member of the Montour Solar One team.
“Following extensive communications with community stakeholders, these recipients stood out as especially important to the greater Montour County community and we are honored to partner with them," Shannon said.
For the first five years, Montour Solar One has committed to the following annual contributions which will commence at the start of commercial operation of the solar project:
• Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School, $12,000 annually for five years, focused on an agricultural program and building critical greenhouses.
• Montour Veterans Emergency Fund, $12,000 annually for five years, supporting Montour County veterans in need.
• Northern Montour Recreation Association, $6,000 annually for five years, for the Anthony Township neighborhood pool and recreational offerings.
• Montour Area Recreation Commission, $30,000 one time, for the Montour Preserve, to be donated at the start of construction of the solar farm.
Following Montour Solar One’s first five years of operation, the facility manager for the solar project will coordinate future local giving based on community need and priorities at that time.
“We greatly appreciate what Montour Solar One and the Pattern and Talen teams are doing to support young people in Montour and Columbia County,” said Ken Kryder, of Columbia Montour Area Vocational Technical School. “This much-needed funding will be critical to our agricultural program and help build new greenhouses that will greatly improve the learning experience of our Agricultural Plant Systems & Technology Program.”
“It is especially wonderful that Montour Solar One is helping an Anthony Township nonprofit and one that impacts so many families in our area," said Lisa Hartman, president of the Northern Montour Recreation Association. "We are very appreciative of this partnership.”
“The support of Montour Solar One is invaluable as the Preserve continues our mission to provide free family-oriented outdoor activities,” said Bob Stoudt, director of MARC. “The Montour Preserve is a jewel for the community and their support will go a long way to helping us continue our operations and serving the residents of Montour County and the region.”
Montour Solar will also bring an economic boost to the area and create up 125-175 construction jobs over the one-year construction period.
As was previously announced, the 1,000-acre solar farm is expected to generate approximately 100 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year. Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, a regional transmission organization.
It was also previously noted that construction of the Montour Solar One farm will take 12 months to complete, with the project expected to be completed by the middle of 2022. The life of the solar farm has been estimated at 35 years.
More information regarding the Montour Solar One project can be found at https://montoursolar.com/.
