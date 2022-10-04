LEWISBURG — A popular prognostication ceremony will return to Lewisburg this weekend, as part of a festival expected to draw more than 150 vendors.

The Lewisburg Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Hufnagle Park. The event will feature live music from the Uptown Music Collective of Williamsport, the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication Ceremony, and an appearance by Ryan the Bug Man.

