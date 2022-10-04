LEWISBURG — A popular prognostication ceremony will return to Lewisburg this weekend, as part of a festival expected to draw more than 150 vendors.
The Lewisburg Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Hufnagle Park. The event will feature live music from the Uptown Music Collective of Williamsport, the Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication Ceremony, and an appearance by Ryan the Bug Man.
Lynne Ragusea, executive assistant with the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said the event will include children’s activities, hosted by the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority and Lewisburg Arts Council. Air Weaver Balloons, face painting with Moving Art with Mrs. T, and slithery creatures provided by Friends of R.B. Winter State Park will also be featured. A Bike Rodeo will be hosted by Walk it! Bike it! Lewisburg.
The Uptown Music Collective, from Williamsport, will play from 10 a.m. to noon.
At noon Saturday, Huffnagle Park and Lewisburg’s Bull Run Greenway will receive a designation from the American Planning Association as a 2022 Pennsylvania Great Public Space.
Ragusea said kids and parents alike will enjoy Ryan the Bug Man, beginning at 12:30.
“You can pick up Ryan’s pet tarantula, Penelope, along with some other creepy crawlers you can play with,” said Ragusea.
“Definitely come and see how severe our winter will be with the Woolly Worm Prognostication,” said Ragusea.
According to folklore, the amount of black on the woolly bear — or worm — in autumn varies proportionately with the severity of the coming winter. The Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication Ceremony has been held in Lewisburg since 1997.
Although the festival itself is no longer centered around the woolly worm, the prognostication will still take place at 1:30, at the gazebo in Hufnagle Park.
“There is plenty of side-street and public parking, but if you choose to park at a metered spot, be sure to feed the meter as the borough will be monitoring parking meters on Saturday,” Ragusea advised.
Along with the festival, a 120-mile gravel road bike hike will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, as part of the festivities.
Ragusea said the bike trek “...started in 2019 when the downtown partnership teamed up with UnPAved, a gravel road biking group.”
This weekend, she said 1,200 riders and their families will be in the Lewisburg area for the event.
The UnPAved race starts at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center at 120 Hardwood Drive, and heads west on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail for the first 5 miles. The next 8 miles of the route follow roads north of Mifflinburg, toward the Bald Eagle State Forest.
The race winds around the Bald Eagle State Forest, heading back to Mifflinburg, before the final 8 miles of “Rollin Recovery” on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. In Lewisburg, a DONEpaved Party will then be held.
