VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Danville man was killed when his 2015 Harley-Davidson Street Glider struck a utility pole, causing him to be ejected.
State Police at Milton reported that Paul A. Costa was traveling north around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday when his motorcycle went into the southbound lane, left the roadway and hit the utility pole. Costa was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police noted.
