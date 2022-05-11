LEWISBURG — The leader of a regional crisis center is preparing for an upcoming meeting with local partners to review efforts against human trafficking.
Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO for Transitions of PA, expects the meeting will be a time to regroup.
Trafficking is still on top of the list of issues, but Kranz said there have been a significant number of compounding issues emerge in the time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“People are struggling with what is happening around the pandemic,” Kranz said. “People are struggling with the isolation of having less flexibility of being able to go out safely in public. If they have prior traumas, that can be triggering.”
Though maybe not in the headlines as often as it once was, domestic violence and human trafficking are still being reported.
“You’re definitely seeing more reports of those different topics,” Kranz said. “People are reporting more because the do have these other needs surrounding their mental health that this ties into.”
Kranz said Transitions provides technical assistance, education and training for people who want to learn more about the topic. Among the topics for adults, explaining the difference between commercial sexual exploitation and labor trafficking.
“We are still seeing people who are seeking services,” Kranz added. “We tend to end up with either somebody who has come in on a request for a different type of service.
“They are coming in as a domestic violence victim,” Kranz explained. “As part of getting to know them, and learning their story, they are also realizing that some of the experiences they had they were also trafficked.”
Transitions also gets referrals from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI may be tasked with relocating someone out of an unsafe area.
“We may temporarily house them and then relocate them somewhere else,” Kranz said. “So we can provide transportation services and temporary housing. The goal is to get them someplace safe and to make sure they have the supports and the resources they need no matter where they are going.”
Kranz said society really doesn’t have a clear picture of human trafficking, as there tends to be coexisting issues. Among them, instances when an individual is trafficked by a family member.
Visit www.transitionsofpa.org for more information about services offered.
