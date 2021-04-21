Northumberland County Sentences
• Jesse N. George, 35, of Catawissa, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for flight to avoid apprehension.
• Jeremy Leach, 25, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Tricia Ann Wilde, 34, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass.
• Thomas Tarver, 30, of Hazleton, 1 to 2 years in state prison, credit for 3 days previously served in prison, $300 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Durr, 26, of Williamsport, 131 days (time served) to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs, must pay central booking fee for receiving stolen property.
• Kenneth Sobol, 68, of Elysburg, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
State Police At Milton Criminal mischief
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Charges were filed against Joseph Stahl, 61, of Mifflinburg, following an alleged disturbance, troopers reported.
The allegations stem from an incident at 9:46 p.m. April 18 at 295 Camp Laurel Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. Damage estimated at $50 was done to driveway stone and landscaping belonging to Tiffany Greeney, 47, of Mifflinburg, troopers reported.
Theft of vehicle parts
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F250 Supercab valued at $200 was stolen, according to police.
The theft was reported at 7:12 p.m. April 19 at 328 Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County. The vehicle belongs to Stanley St. Clair, 44, of Mifflinburg, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County Divorces granted
• Steven Pappas, Leslie Pappas, 25 years
• Michael Troxell, Kathrine J. Troxell, 12 years
• Marjorie L. Martin, Frederick J. Martin IV, 14 years
Marriage licenses
• Charles Allen White, 29, Northumberland; Tiffany Leigh McLean, 29, Northumberland
• Edward Horning Zimmerman, 21, Millmont; Vera Reiff Weaver, 20, Lewisburg
• Blayne Larue Brittain, 29, Millmont; Deanna Jean Grove, 31, Millmont
• Jason Nolt Zimmerman, 21, Mifflinburg; Teresa Marie Martin, 20, Mifflinburg
• Matthew Donald Norwood, 48, Mifflinburg; Sherri Lou Smith, 51, Miffflinburg
• Kelly Elizabeth Stettler, 28, Lewisburg; Steven F. Lazowicki Jr. 28, Lewisburg
• Camille Grace Keister, 30, Mifflinburg; Christopher John Hess, 28, Mifflinburg
• Glendon Sensenig Hoover, 20, Mifflinburg; Heidi BethWeaver, 20, Lewisburg
• Caitlyn Giampa, 26, Lewisburg; Patrick Jude Pike 27, Lewisburg
• Amanda LaJeanne Severn, 119, Sunbury; Collin Benjamin York, 20, Shamokin
• Kristin Marie Smith, 31, Mifflinburg; Frankie Lee Stahl, 42, Miffliniburg
• Ruben Antonio Alvayero, 27, West Milton; Stephanie Dian Sosa Vergara, 31, West Milton
• Tyler Michael Hufnagle, 27, MIfflinburg; Allison Marie Fahrman, 27, Mifflinburg
• Sarah Jo Heggenstaller, 27, Selinsgrove, Jacob Henry Wiles, 22, Selinsgrove
Deed transfers
• William A. Lasansky, Jeannette S. Lasansky to John F. Charles Funk, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Janelle S. Groff to Tammy D. Catherman, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Don L. Bryson, Jane Bryson to Corey B. Heintzelman, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Mark H. Dersham, Lori J. Dersham, Matthew R. Dersham to Matthew R. Dersham, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Gerald R. Breon estate, Malinda Ruch executor to Malinda Ruch, Joshua Ruch, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Darry C. Harris, Bonnie Jo Keister, Bonnie J. Mantz to Bonnie Jo Keister, property in Union Township, $28,285.20.
• Angelo M. Papalia trustee, John R. Stamm estate, John R. Stamm Jr. estate to Troy A. Smith, Susan P. Smith, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Gregory M. Pask, Heather L. Pask to Michael D. Brown, Kelly N. Brown, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jeffrey P. Vansickle, Monica Vansickle to Michael J. Vansickle trustee, Vansickle family trust, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jeffrey P. Vansickle, Monica Vansickle to Michael J. Vansickle trustee, Vansickle family trust, property in Union Township, $1.
• John W. Arbogast III executor, John W. Arbogast Jr. estate to Kathy A. Arbogast, Joanne Arbogast Scheller, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Glenn K. Fogel, Leann M. Wilhour, Leann M. Fogel to Katy Baker trustee, Keith Fogel trustee, Glenn K. Fogel and Leann M. Fogel irrevocable grantor trust, Glenn K. Fogel irrevocable grantor trust, Leann M. Fogel irrevocable grantor trust, property in Mifflinburg/Limestone Township, $1.
• Mark D. Garza, Maria A. Garza to Joshua C. Hutchinson, Alaina Hutchinson, property in East Buffalo Township, $285,000.
• Merle S. Hoover, Melissa L. Hoover to Troy V. Eichenlaub, Shari M. Eichenlaub, property in Buffalo Township, $18,000.
• Amos Zimmerman, Susie Zimmerman to Calvin J. Zimmerman, Elaine M. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $550,000.
• Abram M. Zimmerman, Wilma C. Zimmerman to Terry C. Bittner trustee, M and C trustee, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Devin T. Driggers, Jennifer F. Driggers to Andres Maxwell, Lisa Yumen, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Ethel E. Bilger estate, Kurt E. Bilger executor Michael D. Bilger executor to Donald D. Trusdale Jr., Karen M. Trusdale, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Timothy E. Scholl, Marjorie L. Scholl to Steadfast Residential LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Forty Four Market LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Holly Ann Barbella, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lena K. Baumer to Lena Baumer irrevocable grantor trust, Alan D. Wolf Jr. trustee, Angela M. Anspach trustee, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jennifer L. Zimmerrman, Jennifer L. Nicola, Thomas F. Nicola Jr. to Amber Lankford, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Colin W. Urie to Krista Michelle Confer, John Michael Accordino, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael Mullany, Denise G. Mullany to Zachary W. Long, Abigail C. Long, property in Mifflinburg, $130,000.
• Deborah K. Schinnerer trustee, Schinnerer family trust to Daniel E. Schinnerer, Olesia Schinnerer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Qingping Cui, Ping Qingping Cuiper, Li Zhang to Eric Christopher Strong II, Lisa Strong, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Beulah M. Loss to Charles A. Estright, Jody A. Estright, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Larry L. Shipton, Karen L. Shipton, Judith Ann Weidner, Leo G. Weidner, John C. Shipton, Cindy E. Shipton to Vito Mazzamuto, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Gene M. Baker Jr., Amy M. Baker to Logan M. Baker, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Glenn L. Spangler, Patricia S. Spangler to Glenn L. Spangler, Patricia S. Spangler, Lindsay M. Spangler trustee, Alicia S. Barterian trustee, Spangler irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Donald R. Snyder to Liesl D. Doebler Christoph K. Snyder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wazir Kudrath, Anastasia Rudkovskaia to Galen M. Smith, Karen A. Smith, property in Lewisburg, $239,900.
• Shirley M. Rauch, Sandra M. Metzger, Charles J. Ferguson, Mary Ann Ferguson, David R. Ferguson, Edward E. Ferguson, Kimberly L. Ferguson to Melvin K. Fisher, Daniel Fisher, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• William T. Conley trustee, Anne S. Conley trustee, William T. and Anne S. Conley living trust, William T. Conley living trust, Anne S. Conley living trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Drucilla C. Aumiller to Loren O. Horning, Harold H. Horning, Marian R. Horning, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Orvie C. Aumiller, Marie M. Zimmerman to Erwin M. Zimmerman, Eva L. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Erwin M. Zimmerman, Eva L. Zimmerman to Orvie W. Zimmerman, Marie M. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Amber R. Felmey to Union County, property in Mifflinburg, $2,212.50.
• Eugene Tanner to Richard A. Garich, Cathy A. Garich, property in Miffflinburg, $1.
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to Roman Empire Holdings, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jessica Lyn Peroco to Ian T. Coote, Haley M. Coote, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mifflinburg Farmers Exchange Inc. to Wilmer B. Hoover, Annetta Z. Hoover, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Isai Castillo Rios, Kimberly K. Castillo to Christopher A. Kolak, Kelly E. Kolak, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eleanor Jean Miller to Eleanor J. Miller, property in West Buffalo Township/Buffalo Township, $1.
