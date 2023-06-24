LEWISBURG — Artists and artisans from across the region now have a hub in downtown Lewisburg from which they can showcase their talents.
“We are a cooperative of 14 Susquehanna River Valley artists and the purpose of the gallery is to promote the arts in the Susquehanna Valley and to support the artists with the gallery,” said Sandy Davis, a fine art printmaker with Artists and Artisans — A Cooperative Gallery. “There is no one owner. We all share in the duties of a working gallery. We have no employees so we all share the hours.”
In partnership with Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Artists and Artisans celebrated its grand opening Friday morning at 229 Market St., Lewisburg.
“What I ask you to do is look around you, look for people with the name tag that says Artists and Artisans. These are the people who we are here to celebrate this morning, the artists and the creators who make Lewisburg such a beautiful place, especially right here in this gallery,” said Steven Stumbris, director of the SBDC. “It is rare to have a cooperative and I think that really speaks to what artists do for us.”
The cooperative includes painters, fine art printmakers, textile artists, mixed media artists, potters, woodturners, jewelers and photographers.
“I am really excited for the way that we have combined arts and entrepreneurship in our region. Lewisburg is kind of a hub for that,” said Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez. “This is just the start of more to come.”
Along with community members and business leaders, Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards, as well as officials with Rep. Stephanie Borowicz’s (R-76) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), were also in attendance.
“From a commissioners' point of view, we recognize how important art is, and culture and recreation, to the economy in the county,” said Richards, to those in attendance. “We appreciate every one of you. This is a remarkable cooperative and a remarkable way to pull things together.”
The 14 artists and artisans who run the cooperative are: Sandy Davis, fine art printmaker; Marilyn Paul, fine art printmaker; Joanne Landis, painter; Jeffrey Martin, painter; Simonne Roy, painter; Deb Stabley, mixed media artist and ceramicist; Paula Swett, mixed media artist; Gary Leitzel, potter; Erin Yust Brown, potter; Linda Doucette, fiber artist; Paul Grecian, photographer; Selinda Kennedy, potter; Suzette Mason, jeweler; and Toby Bouder, woodturner.
Artists and Artisans is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
