Artists and Artisans

Artists and Artisans, a cooperative gallery at 229 Market St., Lewisburg, celebrated its grand opening on Friday morning with members of the community and representatives of Bucknell University's Small Business Development Center. 

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

LEWISBURG — Artists and artisans from across the region now have a hub in downtown Lewisburg from which they can showcase their talents. 

“We are a cooperative of 14 Susquehanna River Valley artists and the purpose of the gallery is to promote the arts in the Susquehanna Valley and to support the artists with the gallery,” said Sandy Davis, a fine art printmaker with Artists and Artisans — A Cooperative Gallery. “There is no one owner. We all share in the duties of a working gallery. We have no employees so we all share the hours.”

