EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Supervisors agreed Monday night that advertising for the position of East Buffalo Township (EBT) manager should begin this week.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, said a month should be sufficient to capture anyone interested in the job. Supevisors agreed applications would be due by the end of March.
Gray said 52% of applications came to EBT via ZipRecruiter, an online site, the previous time the position was open. About 15% came in via Monster.com and about 24% were emailed.
It was noted that Association of Pennsylvania Municipal Managers could help find applicants with municipal experience but would cost $180 for 250 words. Facebook, Indeed.com, PA CareerLink and the township website were free and available.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher said the objective was to find the best person for the township. While taking advantage of free websites was an option, he said the board should not quibble over an ad for a position which could pay $60,000 to $80,000 per year.
Supervisors voted to pay for advertising on ZipRecruiter, the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) and the Association of Pennsylvania Municipal Managers. Free sites will also be pursued.
Gray noted the township was not planning on offering a relocation benefit.
Stacey Kifolo, township manager, was hired in 2012 as the first EBT manager and served through the end of 2018. After a four-month period when Jamie Shrawder served as manager, Kifolo was rehired in 2019 and has worked from out-of-state via phone and video links.
Tina Prowant, an EBT resident attending the online meeting, maintained that whoever is hired should be an in-state resident. The current situation, Prowant said, made the township manager less able to visit properties in person.
Gray said there was an ordinance which required the manager to live in the township, but there have been waivers granted. Gray noted that all candidates will be evaluated and it will be part of a hiring decision.
