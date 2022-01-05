Northumberland County Sentences
• Nicole Aikey, 30, of Shamokin, six months probation with restrictive conditions and house arrest for two months, license suspension for one year, and $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Christopher Gabel, 30, of Paxinos, two years probation and $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Michael Todd Albertson, 49, of New Columbia, one year probation and restitution of $3,411.34 to Pinpoint FCV for forgery.
• Stephen Blake Thomas, 28, of Milton, two years probation for simple assault; $200 fine for driving under suspension; and four years’ probation and $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jacob Alford, 24, of Shamokin, two years probation and 100 hours of community service at cemetery for offenses against historic lots and burial places; $100 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance; and $25 fine plus costs for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• Julio Seda-Miranda, 23, of Sunbury, two years probation and costs of prosecution for reckless endangerment.
• Thomas Weikel Jr., 32, of Mount Carmel, one year probation with six months house arrest and $50 fine plus costs for possession of a controlled substance; three years probation with one year house arrest and $250 fine plus costs for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Heather M Blankenship, 33, of Coal Township, $50 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Mario Tokar-Moore, 22, of Shamokin, 10 to 23 months imprisonment in Northumberland County Jail, two years probation and $100 fine plus costs for statutory sexual assault; 9 to 23 months imprisonment in Northumberland County Jail, two years probation and $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault; 9 to 23 months imprisonment in Northumberland County Jail and $100 fine plus costs for fleeing or attempting to elude police officer; 3 to 22 months imprisonment in Northumberland County Jail and $100 fine plus costs for possessing a prohibited offensive weapon; 1 to 23 months imprisonment in Northumberland County Jail and $100 fine plus costs for possessing altered, forged or counterfeit documents; 1 to 23 months imprisonment in Northumberland County Jail and $100 fine plus costs for retail theft; 1 to 23 months imprisonment and $100 fine plus costs for possessing altered, forged or counterfeit documents; $100 fine plus costs for theft of property; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; $25 fine plus costs for careless driving; $200 fine plus costs for driving without insurance; $75 fine plus costs for driving without registration; and $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Timothy A. Sutton, 44, of Mill Hall, was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI alcohol or controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, drug paraphernalia possession and defiant trespass after a report of unauthorized entry.
Troopers were called at 4:20 a.m. Sept. 7 to the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg by security personnel who alleged that Sutton had driven onto the property with a 2009 Jeep Cherokee, then displayed erratic behavior when approached.
Sutton was charged after filing of a petition for involuntary examination and treatment, transport to Geisinger and urinalysis results alleging a high level of amphetamine and methamphetamine use.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michael A. Morales, 36, of Muncy, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at about 8:10 p.m. Nov. 9, along Broad Street, a vehicle with improper sunscreening was observed drifting across the center line before turning onto Old Route 15 and again crossing the center line.
Morales, identified as the driver, was charged after allegedly exhibiting evidence of impairment and a legal blood draw.
Accident involving damage
LEWISBURG — Douglas H. Shiffler, 62, of Lewisburg was charged with misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and summary allegations after a traffic accident investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 6:20 pm. Dec. 23, in the 600-block of Market Street, Shiffler drove a Toyota Corolla into the rear of another vehicle which struck a third vehicle, then drove away. The filing alleged that Shiffler admitted to panicking after the collision and to have consumed an alcoholic beverage in Montandon.
Summary allegations of duty to give aid, immediate notice of accident to police and driving at safe speed were also filed.
Theft by deception
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michael B. Palmer, 31, of Sunbury, was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception false impression and possession of an instrument of crime with intent after a investigation.
A trooper was dispatched at about 3:28 p.m. Dec. 14 to 120 AJK Blvd. after Walmart loss prevention alleged that three days prior a customer gathered items from the store to be returned at the customer service desk.
Palmer allegedly used a receipt on his phone from a purchase at the Bloomsburg Walmart for the credit then was observed taking two jackets from the store but only paying for one.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — William P. Weik, 34, of Milton, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft under ring and receiving stolen property after an investigation.
Troopers were contacted at about 1:08 p.m. Dec. 20 from the Lewisburg Weis by a retail crime investigator who alleged that on several occasions, Weik failed to pay for food items at totaling $154.50 at the self checkout.
The filing alleged Weik was contacted by troopers the following day and claimed “self checkouts are asking people to steal items” and that he has had trouble paying for groceries.
Financial exploitation
LEWISBURG — Michelle Maxfield, 52, of Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor financial exploitation of an older adult after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were contacted at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1610 Industrial Blvd. by a woman who claimed her mother’s nutrition assistance program card was used without permission to purchase $375.28 worth of items for personal use.
Maxfield, interviewed the next day, allegedly admitted to wrongly using the card but claimed the card holder knew she was “going through a hard time” and gave her permission.
State Police At Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A New Columbia man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 9:10 p.m. Nov. 24 along Susquehanna Trail and Middleton Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Jerry Swank, 65, was stopped in a 2010 Jeep and determined to be under the influence of alcohol, police reported. Charges were filed.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man was cited after a two-vehicle crash at 1:12 p.m. Jan. 1 along Old Route 15, White Deer Township, Union County.
John A. Beauchamp, 88, made a left turn from the exit of Route 15 without yielding and was struck by a southbound 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Phyllis W. Beaver, 85, of New Columbia, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted. Beaver sustained a suspected minor injury but was not transported.
Beauchamp will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A Braddock man sustained a minor head injury when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at 9:24 a.m. Jan. 1 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 217.5, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Eric D. O’Reilly, 39, was traveling west in a 2003 Cadillac Escalade which swerved to avoid a deer, went out of control, into a ditch and into a tree, police reported.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a vehicle swerved to miss an animal and struck a guide rail at 3:43 p.m. Jan. 2 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 226.4, Valley Township, Montour County.
William R. Youmans, 50, of Freeland, was traveling east in a 2021 Toyota Tacoma which swerved to avoid an animal and went out of control. The driver and a passenger were belted.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man was cited after an alleged hit-and-run crash at 10:19 p.m. Jan. 1 along Timberhaven Drive, west of JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Joseph J. Martin, 30, was traveling west in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta which allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, struck landscaping and a parked 2008 Ford Focus, which was pushed into a parked 2019 Ford Fusion. Martin’s Jetta then rolled onto its roof and Martin allegedly fled the scene. He will be cited with stop signs and yield signs, police noted.
Hit and run
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash reported at 8 p.m. Jan. 2 along the south berm of Route 192, just east of Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
A westbound vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the front left corner of a parked 2005 Jeep Cherokee, then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Child custody order violation
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested a 29-year-old White Deer woman was arrested when she allegedly failed to return a 2-year-old boy to the legal custodian in a timely manner.
The incident was reported at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 3 in White Deer Township, Union County.
Burglary
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly broke into a storage camper and stole three firearms and a guitar belonging to a 59-year-old Milton man.
Troopers said the incident occurred between noon Dec. 22 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31 along Route 405, Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Items stolen included a Roy Clark guitar and case valued at $100; Savage 62 valued at $200; Fieldmaster with Weaver 3-9x40 scope valued at $225; and a Remington Fieldmaster 20-gauge valued at $150.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of motor vehicle
NEW BERLIN — A vehicle belonging to an 18-year-old Mifflinburg woman was stolen from a New Berlin residence, police reported.
The vehicle was stolen at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 along Front Street, New Berlin, Union County. The vehicle is described as a white Toyocar van container trailer with registration LTR-4271. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
