Union County schools prepared for cardiac emegencies

LEWISBURG — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital just over one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game.
With the event fresh in the minds of football fans, how do our local schools, prepare in the event of a similar instance?
At the Lewisburg School District (LASD) Athletic Director Christopher Long said a plan and policy are in place to cover the use of automatic electronic defibrillators (AED) and cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
AED units are provided by the district and housed in secure and accessible locations at the various facilities, as determined by the superintendent. Units are also accessible during outdoor events, as well as within each district building.
The district encourages, but does not mandate, staff members to obtain CPR and AED certification. Community members involved in booster or parent/school organizations are also offered the opportunity to participate in training, at their own expense.
An in-service training video is kept in the nurse’s office in each building for trained responders to review at any time to provide reinforcement of skills.
"There are AEDs positioned outside of the gymnasiums as well as other places throughout school district buildings," Long explained. "For outdoor sporting events, the certified athletic trainer that is assigned to that game has an AED with them in their Gator. "
He noted that a certified athletic trainer is on site for all events and practices, and they have had CPR trainings.
"Per the PIAA regulations they must have been certified in first aid/CPR at some point in their life, but it does not need to be current," Long said. "All coaches, both paid and volunteer, must be trained in recognizing the signs of concussions and sudden cardiac arrest. These trainings must occur annually."
Not only are teachers and staff trained in how to use AED and CPR, so are the students.
"All 10th-grade students are enrolled in Health class," Long said. "During that health class they are trained in CPR, first aid and AED usage."
In the Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD), Student Services/Athletic Director Administrator, Danielle Dressler said the district has an AED in each of its buildings.
"The intermediate and high schools also house athletic training rooms, which allow for another AED in those buildings," Dressler said. "Multiple staff members are certified in AED use."
When Mifflinburg teams are out on the field the AEDs go along.
"An AED is with our trainer at all times," Dressler said. "He carries a travel AED with him at all events and also has one outside of both training rooms, which are close to our gyms."
All Mifflinburg coaches are first aid and CPR certified, and go through the state-mandated concussion and cardiac arrest online training, which is required to be done each year by all coaches.
"We have a partnership with ambulance services for Evangelical Hospital to provide an ambulance at all varsity football games," Dressler noted. "Mifflinburg has a game manager at every sporting event and all are in possession of an emergency booklet with a quick reference for contact information and also guidance for other emergency situations."
Approximately 40 Mifflinburg students also obtain CPR and AED certification each school year, Dressler noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.