State Police at Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Jamie Lariviere, 38, of Williamsport, was taken into custody for driving under the influence as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 3 at Four Mile Drive and Warren Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Sharon Johnson, 58, of Williamsport, was charged after allegedly causing a laceration to the scrotum of a 58-year-old Williamsport man.
The incident occurred at 9:28 p.m. Oct, 19 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Scattering rubbish
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Jay Moore, 71, of Linden, was charged after allegedly depositing trash on the property of William Weigle, 76, of Linden.
The incident was reported at 11:36 a.m. Oct. 21 at 4860 S. Route 220 Highway, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Scattering rubbish
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Jay Moore, 71, of Lindent, was charged after allegedly depositing trash on the property of Jeffrey Stroehmann, 57, of Linden.
The incident was reported at 2:08 p.m. Oct. 7 at 4860 S. Route 220 Highway, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
