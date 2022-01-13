STATE COLLEGE — Daffodil Days, a signature fundraising effort by the American Cancer Society (ACS), will return in 2022.
Dan Tobin, ACS director of regional integrated marketing, said the first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, caregivers and families. He added it also provides funding to support research, programs and services of the American Cancer Society.
Tobin added that individuals, small businesses and large corporations have supported Daffodil Days through the years. He also expressed gratitude for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and their commitment to the campaign.
Daffodils can be ordered by making a donation of $10 for a regular bunch or $15 for potted mini daffodils. Tulips can be ordered by the bunch for a $15 donation. For a $25 donation, donors can order a Gift of Hope – bunches of daffodils that the American Cancer Society delivers to patients in hospitals, treatment centers, and other local facilities.
Orders are being taken now through Tuesday, Feb. 22. Flowers arrive the week of Monday, March 21. For information on ordering contact Shawn Kosior at shawn.kosior@cancer.org or 330-617-8482.
