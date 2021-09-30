MILTON — After a surge of COVID-19 cases were reported at Baugher Elementary School earlier this year, just one student in the school is listed as testing positive for the virus over the last two weeks.
The Milton Area School District's COVID-19 dashboard notes that eight students at the elementary school have been quarantined over the last 14 days due to potential exposure to the virus.
At White Deer Elementary School, three students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days, while 12 are quarantined.
The dashboard notes that figures for the middle and high school have not been updated since Monday as those two schools are closed through Thursday due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
As of Monday, the dashboard lists three middle school and nine high school students testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 14 days, with one high school student listed as presumed positive.
Seventeen middle school and seven high school students are listed as being quarantined due to potential exposure to COVID-19.
Among secondary school staff members, two middle school and two high school students are listed as testing positive for COVID-19. Three middle school students are listed as being quarantined.
