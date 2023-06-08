Advocating for charter school reform
Area School districts have now adopted their budgets for the coming school year, which in many cases also include property tax increases for district residents. Local taxes make up approximately 60% of school district revenue. State appropriations account for about 36%, with the remainder coming from federal and other sources.
One factor driving the need for local tax increases is that districts are required to make tuition payments to Pennsylvania’s cyber charter schools. In 2020-2021, school districts paid over $1 billion dollars to cyber charter schools.
Locally the Lewisburg, Milton, Shikellamy, and Warrior Run school districts paid almost $4.6 million to charter and cyber charter schools, amounting to approximately 3.6% of their total expenditures.
Election Voters of PA (electionvoterspa.org) examined how cyber charter schools used this tuition money. During the 2021-2022 school year these schools spent $16.8 million of taxpayer dollars for “advertising.” And what did they buy with these advertising dollars?
In addition to TV, radio, and billboard advertising they spent money for school branded items including clothing, mugs, lapel pins, custom magnets, and Post-it notes. Other money paid for Target gift cards for students, family parties including Philadelphia Phillies baseball games, and sponsorship of minor league baseball and hockey teams (plus game tickets for students and families).
Because local school districts receive no state reimbursement for cyber charter schools, tuition payments come primarily from local property taxes. And because Pennsylvania law mandates tuition rates that far exceed the actual cost to educate their students, cyber charter schools have plenty of excess money to waste on “advertising.”
It’s time for the state legislature to revise the 25-year-old charter school law to end this profiteering by the cyber charter schools. The district tuition payments should be adjusted to more closely match the actual costs incurred to educate these students. This would keep more money in the local public schools and reduce the need to increase property taxes. Unfortunately, until taxpayers pressure their local legislators to make these commonsense changes, the cyber charter schools will continue to siphon off and waste tax dollars.
David B. Kyle, New Columbia
