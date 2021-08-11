LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisors agreed Tuesday night to hold off on any decisions regarding funding of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) until the authority produces a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
Char Gray, EBT supervisor and and BVRA board member, said the recreation authority recently received third quarter funding from partners EBT and Lewisburg Borough. While the finances were in acceptable condition for now, Gray hoped the partners would provide fourth quarter funding a little early.
A BVRA budget shortfall would be evident by December, Gray said. But the impact of COVID-19 or its variants loomed large on what already is a projected $13,000 shortfall.
“If COVID rears its ugly head and we can’t fill the gym like we anticipate, if we can’t get people into fall camps like we anticipate,” Gray said. “Remember, we still have a lot of fixed costs that don’t go away even though we are not bringing in revenue.”
Gray said if parents are not comfortable with allowing children back indoors for gymnastics, a BVRA revenue generator, the recreation authority may struggle again. The agreement between the township and BVRA expires at the end of the year.
Gray noted the Lewisburg Community was projected to bring in about $65,000 with expenses of about $95,000. Figures for 2019 showed about $88,000 revenue from the pool.
Supervisor Matt Schumacher suggested not signing any contract until BVRA clarifies its role in recreational services. He envisioned a meeting between BVRA, the Donald Heiter Community Center and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA so that they may each decide which fills which need the best.
“Confirm that there is no redundancy,” Schumacher said. “We’re not that big of a town to do the same things two or three different times over and over again.”
Schumacher was skeptical that the Lewisburg Community Pool and park, on Lewisburg Borough property, would be abandoned if responsibility was left to the borough. He was optimistic that the YMCA could operate programs from the Lewisburg Pool if they looked into it.
Gray noted that BVRA personnel were not dragging their feet, but figuring out effective solutions for the authority would take time. She noted there has been discussion of sharing resources.
The Monday meeting of supervisors was the last for Stacey Kifolo, township manager, who would soon begin as deputy city manager in Deltona, Fla.
Kifolo described the city in central Florida, population over 90,000, as “different and exciting.” She noted Deltona had an annual budget of about $154 million and called the opportunity was something she “couldn’t pass up.” Kifolo concluded that she was leaving the township in better financial shape than it was when she got there.
Schumacher concurred, adding that when he was a candidate, he thought of the township manager’s position as little more than that of a secretary. He subsequently praised Kifolo for improving the financial condition of the township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.