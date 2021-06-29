WASHINGTON, D.C. — At the urging of Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) announced it plans to fully resume in-person operations and submit a report to Congress regarding a backlog of over 500,000 veterans records requests no later than mid-July.
The NPRC backlog, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to delays in veterans’ request for VA benefits, disability claims, commendations, burial requests and more. Some families, according to Keller’s office, have waited over a year for records.
The current backlog is getting no better either, Keller said.
“They are getting 5,000 new request per day,” said Keller. “They are still not back to work 100% so the backlog is continuing to grow. We got on it as soon as we learned about it.
“Look at what happened during the pandemic. Essential businesses, hospitals, and even the Walmart in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg were able to work and stay open. They figured out how to do it. The federal government, which oversees records of those who served our country, can’t get to work. It should have never gotten to that point.”
The NPRC has 15 warehouses in St. Louis, Mo., with millions and millions of physical copies of records.
Keller’s RECORDS Act, introduced last week, has 19 co-sponsors and has been endorsed by the Lycoming County Veterans Affairs office.
In April, Keller sent a letter to David Ferriero, a Vietnam veteran and archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration, requesting immediate action to eliminate the backlog and demanding information about the administration’s plans to expedite veterans’ records requests.
Digitizing records is something that would aid the NPRC in meeting its high volume of requests, but it’s a process that has not been expedited.
“It does seem like they should move into the 21st century,” said Keller. “That should be part of a plan and that’s what I’m looking for when I request a plan.
“They need to work toward a plan so they are more responsive to the veterans and the benefits they’ve earned. We have an agency that’s working at less than 30 percent. They haven’t given the level or response our veterans deserve.”
It should not have taken this level of pressure for the agency to move on the issue, Keller added, and said someone should have done something long before the backlog got to where it is today.
“To our outstanding veterans, men and women, we’re going to do everything we can, and I will do everything possible to ensure they receive their information on time and they get the services and benefits they’ve earned,” Keller said.
