BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum has announced that 10 students that participated in the Museum’s Science Fair held in January are moving on to the state Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS), after finishing first in the Regional PJAS Fair.

The museum had 37 students from nine schools and homeschool groups competing at the local science fair held at the Bloomsburg Fire Company. From that, 21 students were sent to the regional fair at Susquehanna University on Feb. 18.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.