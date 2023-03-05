BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum has announced that 10 students that participated in the Museum’s Science Fair held in January are moving on to the state Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS), after finishing first in the Regional PJAS Fair.
The museum had 37 students from nine schools and homeschool groups competing at the local science fair held at the Bloomsburg Fire Company. From that, 21 students were sent to the regional fair at Susquehanna University on Feb. 18.
Ten of the students the museum promoted achieved first in the Regional Fair. These students will be moving on to the State PJAS Science Fair, which will be held May 15 at Penn State University on May 15.
The Students that achieved first awards were: Blake Rothermel (Line Mountain Middle School), Madison Rasley (Bloomsburg Christian School), Owen Greene (Greene Star Academy), Philip Polstra II (Bloomsburg Christian School), Amelia Shrimp (Montgomery Jr/Sr High School), Elizabeth Zika (Benton Jr/Sr High School), Oliva Greene (Greene Star Academy), Nathan Corbeill (Mr. Dirkman Homeschool), Kathryn Polstra (Bloomsburg Christian School) and McKenna Parker (Selinsgrove Area High School).
Students that finished with second awards were; Jacob Griego (Bloomsburg Christian School), Landon Kitzmiller (Bloomsburg Christian School), Lydia Rowlands (Bloomsburg Christian School), Isabella Campbell (Bloomsburg Christian School), Josiah Stouffer (Bloomsburg Christian School), Gwendolyn Greene (Bloomsburg Christian School), Owen Sherman (Montgomery Jr/Sr High School).
In addition to these awards, Kathryn Polstra was awarded a three-year perseverance award, Amelia Shrimp won the highest point total in Junior High Behavioral Science, and Blake Rothermel won the highest point total in Junior High Physical Science and the highest point total out of all projects with a perfect score from all his judges. PJAS Region 5 Director, Robert Everly, said Blake’s perfect score is very unusual. “In all the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve only given away four awards for perfect scores.”
The Children’s Museum receives funding from the PPL Foundation to support the local, regional, and state science fairs.
