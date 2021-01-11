LEWISBURG — Additional charges were filed Friday in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting June 1 in the Lewisburg area.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police filed numerous felony allegations against Mark A. Parrilla, 30 , of Lewisburg, and Stephen G. Reid Jr., 28, of Lewisburg. Both will face two counts apiece of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, eight counts of aggravated assault, two counts of discharge firearms into an occupied structure and related conspiracy counts. Parrilla and Reid were charged as accomplices or co-conspirators.
Papers alleged that at about 7:30 p.m. June 1 in the 1700-block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township, Reid was a front-seat passenger of a Subaru Forester when a gun was discharged in the direction of two men on a porch outside. Both Daevon K. Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg and another man were injured by the alleged shots. The Subaru, and Reid, continued to Century Village, Buffalo Township.
Police claimed Parrilla was driving a white Hyundai Santa Fe which was following the Subaru Forester when the shooting began. Parrilla allegedly followed the Subaru to Century Village where police said he picked up Reid and the shooter.
Previously, Julio A. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, was charged for allegedly shooting from the Subaru, Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland was charged for his alleged role as driver of the Subaru and Bodden faces felony charges for allegedly firing back at the vehicles.
Parrilla, according to papers filed, admitted to police that he was the diver of the white Santa Fe. He said he heard three-to-five gunshots as he drive away from the alleged crime scene and that a bullet may have hit the vehicle because he heard a pinging sound.
The vehicle was impounded and removed from a parking lot behind the 600-block of Market Street, Lewisburg, in the days which followed the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.