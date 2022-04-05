TURBOTVILLE — Throughout “Shrek,” as the famed green ogre falls for Princess Fiona, the importance of unity continues to come to the forefront.
Maddie Lewis, an eighth-grade student in the Warrior Run School district who plays Mama Bear in her school’s production of “Shrek The Musical Jr.” hopes those who see the show recognize that theme.
“We might be different, but we can all come together and show unity,” Lewis said.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the high school auditorium. A matinee performance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Joleine Bergmueller, the show’s director, said a high-energy show like “Shrek” is just what the students needed to be involved with as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes.
“Junior musicals, they take a four-hour version (of a musical show) and condense it for middle school students,” Bergmueller said. “(‘Shrek’) is a lot of high-energy fun, which I felt we needed this year.”
She said the show is similar to the movie, where Shrek travels from his swamp home to rescue Princess Fiona.
“There’s a lot of focus on acceptance (in the musical),” Bergmueller said.
Students auditioned for the show in January, and have been rehearsing frequently over the last eight weeks. Their parents have also been lending a hand with the production.
“We had parents come in... to help build some of the scenes,” Bergmueller said. “Once we had the base (walls) put up, we did painting.”
Trees which appear on stage during the musical were used in the high school’s recent “Cinderella” production.
“We borrowed a lot of the costumes from Mifflinburg,” Bergmueller said. “They did ‘Shrek’ two years ago.”
Daniel Jones, who plays the title character, has enjoyed putting on green makeup and horns as part of the process of stepping into his role.
“It’s really challenging for me,” Jones said. “I have so many lines and so many songs. I’m enjoying it.”
In order to help prepare for the musical, he and classmate Carrie Welshans watched the “Shrek” movie together.
Welshans said she’s viewed the movie a number of times. She particularly enjoys a scene where her character, Dragon, leads a song.
“I get to be big and tough in that scene,” Welshans said. “I get to be empowering.”
Summer Rovenolt, an eighth grader who plays Donkey, enjoys a scene where her character encourages Shrek to pursue Princess Fiona.
“I am talking to Shrek about how he has to make a move with Fiona,” Rovenolt said. “They’re in love... It’s funny.”
Katie Zaktansky, who plays Princess Fiona, said the students involved with the production were “very excited” to learn they’d be stepping into the characters in “Shrek.”
“I like all the songs,” she said. “They are the most upbeat and the most fun to do.”
Like many of the students involved with the production, Braego Cieslukowski has seen the movie “Shrek” multiple times. He plays Lord Faquaad and Papa Bear in Warrior Run’s production of the musical.
“I watched ‘Shrek’ last night, for the millionth time,” Cieslukowski said. “I like how it has a bunch of comedy in it, with a variety of characters, different personalities.”
The cast features: Daniel Jones as Shrek; Katie Zaktansky as Princess Fiona; Summer Rovenolt as Donkey; Carrie Welshans as Dragon; Braego Cieslukowski as Lord Faquaad/Pappa Bear; Andrew Leinbach as Papa Ogre/Bishop; Mackenze Litchard as Mama Ogre; Ella Printzenhoff as Gingy; Lily Mae Perrine as Pinocchio; Helen Wertz as Young Fiona; Arabelle Landis as Teen Fiona; Christian Knox as Captain/Dwarf; Maddie Lewis as Mama Bear; Josh Roslevich as Baby Bear; Sara Gearhart, Lydia Frank and Olesia Cieslukowski, as Three Little Pigs; Lilliah Crawford as Wolf; Makenzee Tallent as Witch; Sophia Bustamante as Peter Pan; Xahlia Rovenolt as Ugly Duckling; Jessica Frey, Hannah Hunter and Samantha Mowery as Three Blind Mice; Aliyah Marquez as Pied Piper/Puss-in-Boots; Nelson Wertz and Arlie Cieslukowski as Young Ogre.
Hayden Fisher is in charge of lighting, Kate Emery is stage manager and Hannah Craig is on sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.