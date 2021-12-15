District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old New Columbia man was charged by state police with misdemeanor DUI charges and several other counts after troopers pulled his vehicle over around 4:01 p.m. Oct. 30 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Brandon Lee Snyder was charged with four counts of misdemeanor DUI, as well as summary counts of disregard traffic lane, operator privilege suspended, driving without a license and failure to use safety belt. Snyder was stopped after troopers said his vehicle was observed drifting over the center line. Snyder allegedly showed signs of impairment and allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.
Later tests allegedly showed Snyder’s blood was positive for marijuana and methamphetamine. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Lock Haven woman was charged with misdemeanor DUI and related counts after DCNR rangers responded to a one-vehicle accident Sept. 4 along Old Shingle Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Brenda Jo Middaugh was charged with DUI and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and operation following suspension of registration. Middaugh allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed her blood tested positive for a synthetic opioid, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
MIFFLINBURG — A 24-year-old Lewisburg man was charged by Mifflinburg police with DUI and related counts after a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Aug. 10 along east Market and Klingler streets, Mifflinburg, Union County.
Nicholas Joseph Oliveri was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of careless driving and disregard traffic lane. Police said a vehicle driven by Oliveri was stopped after it was observed fluctuating speed and nearly striking a curb during a turn. During the traffic stop, Oliveri allegedly showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood was positive for marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
MIFFLINBURG — A Middleburg man has been charged by Mifflinburg police for a possible window tint violation and failure to use a turn signal at 12:37 a.m. Nov. 14 along East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg, Union County.
Dale Leroy Walter Jr., 44, was charged with misdemeanor DUI and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, windshield obstructions and turning movements and required signals. Police said tint was so dark the number of people in the vehicle could not be determined. Walter allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He refused chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
MIFFLINBURG — A Middleburg woman was charged by Mifflinburg police after her blood alcohol content allegedly tested at more than double the legal limit following a traffic stop around midnight Oct. 28 along South 10th Street and Route 104, Mifflinburg, Union County.
Esther R. Kerstetter, 55, was charged with misdemeanor DUI (two counts) and a summary count of driving on roadways laned for traffic. Police said a vehicle driven by Kerstetter was noticed in the middle of the road on the yellow lines, and weaving within lanes. When stopped, Kerstetter allegedly showed signs of impairment. Later tests showed her blood alcohol content was .229%, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Milton man is facing misdemeanor DUI counts after a traffic stop for an alleged expired inspection sticker at 6:57 p.m. Oct. 6 along Old Route 15 near Main Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Raymond Thomas Young was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of operate vehicle without valid inspection, turning movements and required signals and careless driving. State police said the vehicle driven by Young was seen using four-way flashers instead of turn signals. Young allegedly showed signs of impairment and an odor of marijuana was detected. Later tests showed his blood tested positive for marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Interference with custody of children
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An East Waterford woman was charged by state police with felony counts of interference with custody of children and tamper with public record/information following alleged incidents Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at Shady Grove Christian School, Turkey Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Katie F. Lapp, 42, was charged after troopers said she arrived at the school to pick up her daughter, however students were on break. She allegedly returned and again children were on break. An investigation by police showed Lapp had previously violated a custody order and that full custody of the girl was granted to the father. Lapp allegedly showed the principal and a pastor a document stating she was to pick up her daughter.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Corruption of minors
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — State police charged a Mifflinburg woman with corruption of minors and related counts following an alleged incident at 7:22 p.m. Nov. 12 along Mensch Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Angela Renee Reamer, 19, was charged with misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of control of property regulations after she allegedly allowed a 15 year old to smoke marijuana in her vehicle. Reamer allegedly surrendered medical marijuana and a grinder to police. The vehicle was noticed by the game commission as it was parked in front of a gated entry to state gamelands.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Disorderly conduct
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man was cited with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of disorderly conduct following an alleged incident at 5:58 p.m. Nov. 14 at Century Village, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Cody Christopher Smith, 19, was charged by state police after an alleged domestic. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Retail theft
MIFFLINBURG — A Milton man and woman were charged with misdemeanor retail theft stemming from allegations they stole merchandise from Weis at 3:44 p.m. Oct. 31 in Mifflinburg.
William Paul Weik, 44, and Michelle Renay Taylor, 52, were charged with misdemeanor retail theft and theft by unlawful taking by Mifflinburg police. Taylor allegedly failed to scan $188.65 in merchandise at the self checkout. Weik allegedly assisted with bagging and placing unscanned items into baskets of mobility scooters used by both suspects.
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 4.
Union County Deed transfers
• John M. Parenti, Linda Zaleski Parenti to Leroy C. Gotshall Jr., Janet E. Gotshall, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daniel M. Culp II to Kyler M. Zechman, Kayla A. Zechman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Leon M. Botts, Charlotte M. Botts to Benjamin A. Houdeshell, Lindsay M. Houdeshell, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Carolyn P. Herman to Jennifer Renee Herman trustee, Carolyn P. Herman irrevocable grantor trust, Jennifer Renee Herman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Carolyn P. Herman to Jennifer Renee Herman trustee, Carolyn P. Herman irrevocable grantor trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Elaine G. Hackman estate, Suzanne H. Morgan executor, David L. Hackman executor, Suzanne H. Morgan trustee, David L. Hackman trustee, Elaine G. Hackman trustee to Suzanne H. Morgan, Louise M. Hess, David L. Hackman, Annette M. Radcliffe, Christine S. Myers, Suzanne H. Morgan trustee, David L. Hackman trustee, Elaine G. Hackman trustee, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Charles H. Ruckle to Brian G. Katherman, Joanna R. Katherman, Eric C. Katherman, Nicole L. Katherman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jeffrey E. Thomas, Gregory Thomas, Barbara Ann Thomas,Michael Thomas, Lynette R. Thomas, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Marlyn L. Heimbach estate Tena Lobos executor, Terry G. Heimbach executor to Gordon Miller, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Ronald J. Ingram Jr., Secilly S. Shive to Secilly S. Shive, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Emily B. Wallace estate, Emily Terri Wallace estate, Katheryn B. Tolley per rep to Rob E. Winett, Diana J. Winett, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• William Elias George III, Julia R. George to Karen K. Ross, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Paul K. Errickson, Cynthia L. Errickson to Robert A. Daubert, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Linus H. Martin, Irene S. Martin to Linus H. Martin, Irene S. Martin, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Linus H. Martin, Irene S. Martin to John E. Martin, Elizabeth I. Martin, property in Mifflinburg/Limestone Township, $1.
• Arlin L. Rishel, Rebecca J. Rishel, Rishel irrevocable residential and income trust, Danial O. Rishel trustee, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Robert S. Fox, Heidi Fox to Daryl R. Erb, Laurie B. Erb, property in White Deer Township, $280,000.
• Dennis R. Beachy, April C. Showver to BVWP RE LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Sandra D. McMakin to Sandra D. McMakin, Thomas H. Collard III, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lynn Suzanne Davis to Rodney W. Blanton, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jean D. Harer to Tyler Hagstrom, Nina Baltimore Hagstrom, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andrew C. Shively, Autumn D. Shively to Sara R. Van Dyke, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Harriet L. Zeyn to First Star Marketing Services LLC, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Jacob R. John to Linda Foster, Karin Andy, Kevin Andy, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Carol Beck executor, Russell E. Bowersox estate to Cherry Run Property Management LLC, property in Hartley Township, $200,000.
• Bradley N. Bowen to Bradley N. Bowen, Katelyn May Bowen, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Chris L. Reeder to Joan M. Yost, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Buffalo Valkley Greenhouses LLC, Scott A. Kling, Ernest R. Ritter III member to Walnut Buildings LLC, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Steven L. Ketchem, Michele L. Ketchem, to Rebecca A. Spielyk, Jayme W. Spielyk, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lewisburg Fifty Niners Rod and Gun Club to William D. Martin, property in Hartley Township, $1.
