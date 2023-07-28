LEWISBURG — A woman who was educated by a governess, and lived an isolated life, made a special appearance Thursday evening in Lewisburg.
The Himmelreich Library hosted Beatrix Potter, a British author and illustrator born in July 1866, in London.
No, it wasn’t actually Potter who visited Union County. She died in 1943. Rather, Meg Geffken, of Benton, stepped into the persona of the author.
Geffken brought to life Potter’s secluded life. As she had no friends, Potter took an interest in animals.
She started drawing the creatures, with human-like characteristics, and turned those into stories.
According to Geffken, Potter became friends with Noah, who was a child of her governess. Potter wrote the story “Peter Rabbit” especially for Noah, who was ill at the time. The story was accompanied by drawings that Potter herself created of the characters in the story.
It was from that experience that Potter approached a publisher to have books made of her stories, and she wanted them small enough for a child to hold. In 1902, “The Tail of Peter Rabbit,” was published and was an immediate success.
Geffken said Potter also developed a love of landscape, flora and fauna, all of which she closely observed and painted. Potter’s study and watercolors of fungi led to her being widely respected in the field of mycology.
Potter’s first love was Norman Warne, who published some of her works. He died six months before they were to be married.
Later, she married William Heelis, who died two years after Potter, in 1945.
Potter passed away at the age of 47 and is credited with penning more than 40 books, which continue to sell.
Geffken attended Northwestern University and studied oral interpretation.
“I actually wanted to be an actress, but that never came to fruition so I just started doing character portrayals,” said Geffken. “I narrowed down my portrayals to women of different time periods and how those women were perceived at those periods of time.”
Geffken is also known for her portrayals of notable women, including Eleanor Roosevelt, Abigail Geisinger, Amelia Earhart, Clara Barton and Queen Victoria.
“It fascinates me about these women, about the obstacles they overcame in the personal lives,” said Geffken.
Geffken said Potter’s parents were very controlling and hard on her, but she never disrespected or defied her parents.
But when she was out on her own, she would never let a man take control of her efforts.
What stuck out most about Potter to Geffken was her conservation efforts, and what she did with the National Conservatory in London. She was one of the wealthiest women of her time, and most people at that time did not recognize her as being a children’s book author.
“What she did for the whole area where she had lived, she had around 4,000 acres of land at the time she died and was an early conservationist,” Geffken said. “Those are some of the reasons I chose to portray her. Besides I’m a sucker for “Peter Rabbit.’”
Today the Beatrix Potter National Trust Fund maintains her home in Sawrey, England, and her gardens. The fund was established in 1986 after the gardens were in disarray. Her ashes are spread over the hill looking over her Hill Top home.
