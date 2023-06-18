WELLSBORO — A 2023 graduate of the Warrior Run High School was crowned Laurel Queen during a ceremony held Saturday evening as part of the 81st annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.
Podobinski, representing her high school, was one of 26 candidates from across the region competing for the honors.
Podobinski will serve as the Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen for the next year, serving as a representative of the Laurel Festival during December’s Wellsboro's Dickens of a Christmas. She will return next June to crown her successor. As queen, Podobinski also receives a $3,000 academic scholarship.
She is the daughter of Emily Ayers of Watsontown and Michael Podobinski of Clarks Summit.
In the fall, she plans to attend Houghton University in Houghton, N.Y., to major in communications, with an emphasis on integrated marketing, and a minor in literature. Her career goal is to work for a publishing company.
