Woman's Club learns of Braille System

MILTON — GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met recently and learned about the Braille System as part of the state president’s project of Vision Impairment Awareness.
For the hands on portion of the program, each member made their own name card by using the Braille System. Members also completed a survey to show what they have learned about Vision Impairment Awareness during this administration.
Dotti Zimmerman presided at the business meeting and announced the GFWC PA North Central District Meeting will be held March 19 at State College. Anyone interested in attending should contact her as soon as possible. Pennies for the Arts collection will be sent to the state for awards to the Student Arts winners. Members approved a monetary donation and personal items to be sent to Ukraine.
GFWC Membership pins arrived and were distributed to the new members.
The next general membership meeting will be held March 28 at the First Presbyterian Church, Milton.
For more information, call Dotti at 570-850-3822.
