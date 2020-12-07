SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, is represented for the first time this year by a decorated tree near Santa’s Cottage in King Street Park, Northumberland.
As part of Northumberland’s annual holiday celebration, Mostly Mutts volunteers are adorning a tree with a variety of dog-related ornaments in honor of the more than 75 canines and about a dozen cats housed at the shelter. Trees decorated by local organizations will remain on display throughout December.
Mostly Mutts also is sponsoring several year-end giving opportunities. Many fundraisers were canceled this year due to the coronavirus, resulting in an estimated loss of $50,000.
Tickets are available for the annual Mutts Madness Raffle, with prizes ranging from $25 to $500. Tickets at $10 each may be purchased from Mostly Mutts volunteers or by sending a check payable to Mostly Mutts and a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Cindy Shamp, 949 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, P! 17857.
For more information, call 570-473-1029 or email mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com.
The drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, in Cameron Park, Sunbury.
Gifts for any dog or cat featured on the Mostly Mutts website, mostlymuttsonline.com, can be dropped off during Here Comes Santa Paws, to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, and 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Dec. 20, on the porch at 134 Chestnut St., Sunbury. Volunteers will be on hand to accept gifts, and social distancing practices and masking recommendations will be followed.
Animal lovers are invited to send a gift of $1 or more inside a holiday greeting as part of the annual Holiday Card Fundraiser. Cards may be sent to: Diane Fletcher, treasurer, in care of Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, Pa. 17801. Checks should be made payable to Mostly Mutts.
For more information on Mostly Mutts, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
