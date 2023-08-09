MILTON — The Milton Area School Board met in an executive session for nearly 30 minutes Tuesday evening to discuss its solicitor’s contract.
When board members emerged, they voted 4-4 on whether to again hire Beard Legal Group, of Altoona. A tie vote meant the motion did not pass.
Board member Lindsay Kessler was absent.
“It was time for a change,” board member Brett Hosterman said later, in explaining why he and the others voted no.
He, Joshua Hunt, Stephanie Strawser and Joel Harris voted against hiring Beard, while board President Christine Rantz and members Andrew Frederick, Alvin Weaver and Eric Moser voted in favor.
Hunt noted Beard Legal has represented the district for more than 10 years. He agreed it was time to try a new firm.
Beard was one of three proposals the district received for representation.
Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said he hopes to put the issue up for another board vote in March. If that doesn’t settle the question, the board can look at other options, he said.
Earlier in the meeting, Amy Weaver, of the Athletic Booster Club., presented the group’s annual report to the board. She said the club brought in $30,652 in revenue during the 2022-2023 school year through concession stand sales and the Bartlett Tournament. It made about $25,652 in profit after concession fundraiser money was given to sports teams.
High school band director Ryan Hewitt and middle and elementary school band director Jaime Flook updated the board on Band Booster activities. Flook, speaking on behalf of Eric Bergmueller, high school and middle school choir director, presented a report on S.T.A.G.E. (Supporting the Arts and General Education). Flook said the groups are discussing merging. Bergmueller was unable to attend.
“There’s a lot of overlap with fundraisers and parents,” Flook said. “There would be a larger pool of volunteers.”
In other business, the board approved:
• The following coaches: Cheyenne Tumolo, junior high cross country, $3,233; James Snyder, middle school assistant football, $3,233; Greg Edinger, head varsity softball, $5,862; and Bill Heimbach, junior high softball, $3,233.
• Hiring: Brandee Krall, full-time substitute, $235.04 per diem; Joshua Hornig, full-time substitute, $235.04 per diem; Andrew McNeal Jr., information technology manager, at $23.77 per hour.
Ashlynn Sassaman, a fourth-grade student at White Deer Elementary School during the 2022-2023 school year, was named August Citizen of the Month.
Joe Sylvester can be reached at 570-644-6397 ext. 1316 or joe_s@newsitem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.