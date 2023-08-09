Band Boosters update

High school band director Ryan Hewitt and middle and elementary school band director Jaime Flook update the Milton Area School Board Tuesday night on Band Boosters activities.

 JOE SYLVESTER/The STANDARD-JOURNAL Band directors Ryan Hewitt and Jaime Flook update the Milton school board on Band Boosters activities.

MILTON — The Milton Area School Board met in an executive session for nearly 30 minutes Tuesday evening to discuss its solicitor’s contract.

When board members emerged, they voted 4-4 on whether to again hire Beard Legal Group, of Altoona. A tie vote meant the motion did not pass.

Joe Sylvester can be reached at 570-644-6397 ext. 1316 or joe_s@newsitem.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.